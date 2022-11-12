KENNESAW -- Turnovers and missed opportunities doomed Kennesaw State in its final home game of the season, with Austin Peay winning 31-14 on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Kennesaw State (5-5, 1-3 ASUN Conference) turned the ball over a team-record five times. It also set up a must-win situation next week when the Owls travel to No. 16 Eastern Kentucky to avoid the first losing season in the program's eight-year history.
"Turn the ball over (five) times in a conference game late in the season, you aren't going to win," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. "It's disappointing, because we're better than that."
Last week, the Owls went on the road to upset No. 15 Tennessee-Martin and forced five interceptions in the process. On Saturday, Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd had one of his worst days under center, throwing three interceptions -- two deep in Austin Peay territory, including one in the end zone, and one deep in his own.
The Owls also lost fumbles on a bad pitch and on a muffed punt.
The team's performance was something Bohannon said he was concerned with as soon as the final seconds ticked off the clock against Tennessee-Martin.
"We expended a lot of energy last game," Bohannon said. "How does the group reload? There were some guys that did and did some good things today, but we just didn't do enough to get it done."
Kennesaw State looked like it was ready to play on the opening drive of the game.
The Owls went 66 yards in 14 plays -- all runs. Shepherd, who ran for 96 yards on the day, took it in on a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead. Kennesaw State was aided on the drive by Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2) jumping offside three different times on fourth-and-1, along with a 15-yard personal foul penalty.
Early in the second quarter, the Owls recovered a muffed punt at the Governors' 16, but three plays later. they gave the ball right back on a bad pitch from Shepherd to Michael Benefield.
After Deontre Morris intercepted Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello in the end zone, the Owls marched 70 yards to the Governors' 10-yard line, but Shepherd's pass to Xavier Hill on second down sailed too high and was intercepted in the end zone.
The Austin Peay offense got on track after that and moved 80 yards in seven plays to tie the game.
The missed opportunities to go up 14-0 -- or even 21-0 -- were the turning point in the game.
"We had a chance," Bohannon said. "(Austin Peay) had their issues, and we had to capitalize on that stuff."
Austin Peay took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays. DiLiello, who went 21-of-28 for 204 yards, ran it in from 7 yards out for a 14-7 lead.
Jevon Jackson, who led the Governors with 79 rushing yards, scored the first of his two second-half touchdowns on a 6-yard run to build the lead to 21-7 at the end of the third quarter.
After another interception, Jackson scored on a 23-yard run to put the game out of reach, 28-7 in the fourth.
Kennesaw State did score later in the fourth on a 3-yard run by quarterback Jonathan Murphy, who came on in relief of Shepherd.
The Owls were held to 158 rushing yards on 50 carries, they were only 4-of-17 on third down and it was the fifth time this season the defense allowed 400 or more yards of total offense.
