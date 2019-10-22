Cobb County's high school football ranks are about to be recognized again on a national scale.
Five area players -- Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy, Marietta quarterback Harrison Bailey and tight end Arik Gilbert and McEachern defensive end Jamil Burroughs and wide receiver Javon Baker -- will receive their jerseys for the All-American Bowl on Wednesday.
“I think it’s phenomenal when you have a kid who gets a distinguished honor for himself and for the program," McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said.
The All-American Bowl will be played Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The jersey presentations will be made during a special event at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. In all, 11 players from the metro-Atlanta area will be honored in front of teammates, family and friends in what the All-American Bowl is calling "the largest event in the history of the Road to the Dome tour."
In addition, the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will also make his commitment announcement during the festivities. Gilbert, who became Marietta's all-time leading receiver last week, released a top five of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Texas A&M.
He is the last of the five Cobb County honorees to announce his college plans. Bailey is committed to Tennessee and Murphy is going to Clemson, while Burroughs and Baker are heading to Alabama.
The other six players being recognized are Dutchtown linebacker/defensive lineman William Anderson (Alabama), Sandy Creek defensive back Brian Branch (Alabama), North Gwinnett wide receiver Josh Downs (North Carolina), Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Myles Hinton (Stanford), Milton offensive lineman Paul Tchio (Clemson) and North Paulding kicker Brock Travelstead (Louisville).
This will be the 20th anniversary of the All-American Bowl, which brings together the top 100 players in the country. More than 400 players who have played in the game have eventually been drafted into the NFL. Past players include 16 Heisman Trophy finalists, 144 Pro Bowl selections and 57 Super Bowl champions.
Some of the more recognizable names to play in the game include Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, former Georgia standout and current New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, current Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and current Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
