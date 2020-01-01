Five local players will suit up for the final time as high-schoolers Saturday when they play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Marietta quarterback Harrison Bailey and tight end Arik Gilbert, McEachern wide receiver Javon Baker and defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs and Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy will all be on hand to show why they are some of the top college recruits in the country.
For a change, they will not have to worry about lining up against one another. All five will suit up for the East squad.
Murphy, who has signed with Clemson, and the LSU-bound Gilbert have been two of the best performers during the week of practices leading up to the game. Bailey, who has signed with Tennessee, and the Alabama-bound Baker and Burroughs should also see ample playing time in the game.
The 20th annual all-star showcase, which will take place at the Alomodome and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on NBC, matches the top 100 players in the country against one another, and the broadcast is considered to be the most-watched high school sporting event of the year.
By the time the game is played, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Gilbert may have picked up his second national award of the year. Last month, he was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. On Friday, the All-American Bowl will present its award for the most outstanding senior high school player of the 2019 season.
Gilbert, who caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns, is one of six finalists for the award, joining defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (Clemson), linebacker Justin Flowe (Oregon), quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson) and Bryce Young (Alabama) and Dalton running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is committed to Georgia Tech.
Gibbs, who ran for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, has yet to sign with the Yellow Jackets and is currently scheduled to take official visits to Ohio State and Florida before making a final visit to Georgia Tech at the end of the month, a week before the second National Signing Day.
Overall, 16 players from Georgia are on the East roster, including Darlington offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (Georgia), Milton offensive lineman Paul Tchio (Clemson), Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Florida State) and North Paulding kicker Broke Travelstead (Louisville).
The West roster is highlighted by Kelee Ringo, a five-star cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona, who will make his college announcement during the broadcast. Rivals and 247Sports expect Ringo to select Georgia, through Texas and Oregon are said to still be in the mix.
Other players of note include cornerback Jalen Kimber (Georgia) and Ohio State signee Gee Scott Jr.
Scott will be trying to get a little payback this week. The wide receiver from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington, was on the losing end of the matchup with Marietta last month at the GEICO High School Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils won that game 53-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.