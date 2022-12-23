After playing in the first game of the Georgia high school football schedule in 2022, Kell is going to have to wait a little longer to take the field in 2023.
About three more hours to be exact.
The Longhorns will play the second game of the season when they host Parkview on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the 32nd annual Corky Kell Classic. Kell will be one of five Cobb County teams participating in the season-opening event.
Kell, which shares the same namesake with the event, has played in every Classic since 2010, but this will be the first time it has been chosen as a host for a two-game slate. Before the Longhorns kick off at 7:30 p.m., North Atlanta and Johns Creek will face off at 4:30 p.m.
For the second straight season, Kennesaw Mountain will play in the Classic's three-game schedule at Barron Stadium in Rome. The Mustangs, who beat Cass 26-25 there last season, will face Class AAAAA state quarterfinalist Creekside at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
The three remaining Cobb teams -- Marietta, McEachern and Walton -- will be highlighted in the four-game schedule Satuirday, Aug. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will be a battle of Blue Devils when Marietta takes on Norcross in the morning game, which is set for a 10 a.m. kickoff. Both teams made the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs this past season.
McEachern will play in the second game of the day when it faces Brookwood at 1 p.m. The Indians and the Broncos are the founding programs of the Corky Kell Classic and have played in it every year since it began in 1992.
This will be the sixth time McEachern and Brookwood have met as part of the Classic, with the Indians having won all five previous meetings.
Walton, which advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals this past season, will play in the final game of the night when it faces fellow state quarterfinalist Grayson at 7 p.m.
It will only be the second meeting between the Raiders and Rams. The other was at the Georgia Dome when they met for the 2010 Class AAAAA state championship game. Grayson won the game 24-0.
The other game at Mercedes-Benz on Saturday will be North Gwinnett and Mill Creek at 4 p.m.
The Corky Kell Classic will also include a pair of games at West Forsyth on Thursday, Aug. 17.
