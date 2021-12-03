Kell could be playing the state's first high school football game of 2022.
The Longhorns will face Cherokee Bluff in the first game of the Corky Kell Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Johns Creek High School. Kell, which shares the same namesake with the event, has played in every Classic since 2010.
The 31st annual Classic will be spread out over four days and will feature five teams from Cobb County over its 10-game schedule. The schedule was revealed Friday night by Classic director Dave Hunter at halftime of the broadcast of the Walton-Milton Class AAAAAAA state semifinal game.
Kennesaw Mountain, which went 10-2 this season, will make its first appearance in the Classic when it faces Cass at Rome's Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. The Mustangs are coming off their first region title and first playoff game victory in program history.
McEachern, Walton and Marietta will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 20. It will be the first appearance for the Blue Devils on the Atlanta Falcons' field, and coach Richard Morgan said during Friday's broadcast that his players will be excited to show what they can do.
"I think they are going to love it," Morgan said. "We've accomplished a lot as a program, but one thing we haven't been able to do is be a part of those to play at Mercedes-Benz. I think they are going to be ecstatic and love the experience. I'm appreciative that people thought highly enough of us to invite us"
Morgan may be as excited as the team.
"I'm as happy as the kids are," he said. "To play on a field where Super Bowls are played, where the Falcons play and where the SEC championship is -- so many great events have been held there. As a coach, as a player, you can't help but be excited. The excitement around Marietta is going to be huge."
The Classic made a change in the Saturday schedule by eliminating one game and making it a four-game slate. Over the last 12 years, Kell began the final day at 9 a.m. The last game would be scheduled to begin at 8 or 8:30 p.m., but it would rarely begin before 10 p.m.
Cobb teams will play in three of the four Saturday games.
McEachern will start the day's play at 10 a.m. against North Gwinnett. Walton will play Mill Creek at 4 p.m., and Marietta will play in the nightcap, which is now scheduled for 7 p.m. The Blue Devils' opponent has yet to be finalized, though Hunter said Friday it may be Grayson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.