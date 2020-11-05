Game: North Cobb (6-1, 2-0) at Hillgrove (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 35, Hillgrove 24
All-time series: Tied at 5-5
Prediction: North Cobb 30, Hillgrove 20
North Cobb and Hillgrove understand the importance of getting off to a fast start when they meet in a Region 3AAAAAAA game on Friday at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
“It’s going to be paramount that we start fast,” Hillgrove coach Byron Slack said. “(North Cobb) is a big, fast and physical team.”
After a tough loss to Walton two weeks ago to open region play, the Hawks wanted a fast start against Marietta last week. The Hawks came out aggressive and continued playing at a fast pace, which set the tone for a 32-14 victory.
“We got into rhythm offensively and defensively and stayed the course,” Slack said. We played our first complete game from start to finish. That really stood out.”
Hillgrove came away with six turnovers. Reggie Givhan accounted for three interceptions and Jaylen Royals added two. Running back T.J. Thomas also had a big game with two rushing touchdowns to set the tone.
While Hillgrove is planning to start strong when it faces region leader North Cobb, the Warriors are also preaching the importance of having a quick start.
North Cobb didn’t have a great first half against Walton. The Warriors trailed 12-0, despite having more than 200 yards in the first half. Five turnovers short circuited any drive they had.
Once North Cobb started holding on to the ball in the second half, it outscored Walton 35-6.
“We’ve got to start fast,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We can’t dig ourselves out of a hole like we did last week. We can’t afford to be down 12-0 against a good Hillgrove team.”
While both teams have a strong will to start fast, there are other similarities.
Like Hillgrove’s defense, North Cobb is known to force turnovers. During the second half against Walton, the Warriors forced Walton to turn the ball over five times with four being interceptions.
Both teams also have two quarterbacks on the roster who can lead an offense.
Hillgrove’s Theo Tatum and Chase McCravy have recently started rotating under center to give opposition different looks.
For North Cobb, Malachi Singleton continues to excel as the starter and has an experienced quarterback in Trevor Lovett who helped lead the Warriors to a victory over Harrison two weeks ago. Both quarterbacks played against Walton last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.