McEachern and Kell will go head-to-head for the first time Saturday, facing off to open the final day of the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.
After finishing the 2020 season 4-6 and having an early exit from the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, McEachern -- a founding participant of the Corky Kell Classic which has played in the event every time -- is looking to get the season started the right way.
“I’m excited about playing this weekend," coach Franklin Stephens said. "I think our guys are excited, especially after last year.”
Stephens has a young group of players, but he said he is expecting his team to come out strong.
“I’m expecting these guys to perform,” Stephens said. “I’m hoping that they play with some excitement. Offensively, (I hope) we go out and put some points on the board without turning the ball over (and) having a bunch of penalties. Defensively, we want to go out and tackle well and, hopefully, we keep Kell from scoring a lot of points. Then, (on) special teams, we want to change the game.”
On offense, McEachern has Coastal Carolina commit Bryce Archie returning for his senior year after throwing for 936 yards with seven touchdowns in 2020. Running back MaKari Bodiford, who ran for 355 yards and nine touchdowns last year, is returning for his sophomore year.
Victor Okafor and Jermaine Barber, who had a combined 109 tackles last season, will be returning on the defensive end of the ball.
Stephens said he though his players would get nervous the closer they get to Saturday, but it would be more of a nervous excitement.
“There’s butterflies that are going to come about and all those types of things,” Stephens said, “but they just have to relax and seize the moment. Have fun, play hard and just enjoy it.”
Kell, which shares the same namesake of the Corky Kell Classic, finished the 2020 season 6-4, and coach Brett Sloan expects his team to be strong competitors going into this weekend.
“I expect them to compete,” Sloan said. “We talk all the time about how it’s about us, not about the opponent, and how we (need to) stay focused.”
Sloan said he told his players to work hard to control and achieve the goals they had set for themselves — be a team, be the best at doing their job and be the most excited to compete.
While Kell has played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before, many of the current players have not had the opportunity to play in an environment like the Atlanta Falcons' home field. For that reason, Sloan said, his players are excited for the opportunity.
Davion Hampton will take over the starting quarterback role for Kell after going 22-for-38 with 226 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. David Mbadinga will enter his third year starting at running back.
Mbadinga was limited to 384 yards and six touchdowns last season, mostly because of injuries, but he is expected to make a big impact this year.
Junior Josh Barker, who led the Longhorns with 7.5 sacks last season, will serve as the veteran leader of the Longhorns’ defensive line. Linebacker Quintin Buckley, the team’s leading tackler in 2020 with 87 tackles, is returning for his senior season.
The teams are ready to get to work, and the matchup could make for an exciting one.
“I think it’ll be a very exciting atmosphere,” Sloan said. “I know McEachern will bring a good crowd, and I think we’ll bring a good crowd.
“I think it’ll be an exciting game in an exciting environment.”
