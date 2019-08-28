KENNESAW -- Four days before Kennesaw State's football team opens the season, the playing surface inside Fifth Third Bank Stadium got more than a $250,000 facelift.
Installation of a new sod field was completed Tuesday. It was needed because the surface proved unplayable after the Owls scrimmaged in the stadium Aug. 10.
It was a situation that had coach Brian Bohannon concerned and more than a little upset.
"The turf turned upside down in a matter of minutes," Bohannon said. "If we wouldn't have scrimmaged on Aug. 10, there's a good chance we'd be going out on a field that was unplayable on Saturday."
In addition to the Kennesaw State football team, the stadium is the home of the university's women's soccer and women's lacrosse programs, along with Atlanta United 2 of the United Soccer League and the Atlanta United main team for a handful of non-MLS games. It has played home to the Atlanta Blaze for three years before the lacrosse team left for Atlanta's Grady Stadium this season.
The fact that there are professional leagues sharing the field was a point of contention with Bohannon on Wednesday during the first of his in-season weekly news conferences.
"Right now, I'm not sure the priorities are on the student-athletes," he said, "and it won't be fine until the focus is on the student-athletes."
The field was functional during the soccer matches, but Joe Skopitz, director of operations and assistant general manager of the KSU Sports and Recreation Park, which includes the stadium and surrounding facilities, said the style of play in the football scrimmage showed it was not up to par.
Skopitz said the leverage points of 20 football players going against one another caused the issue with the field. However, despite the close proximity to Saturday's season opener against Point, the new field is 100-percent ready to go.
"It's an extremely thick-cut sod," Skopitz said. "The seams are pulled together, and then the field is rolled. The sod is heavy enough that there is no movement during play.
"It is similar to if they brought a grass field into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a FIFA match."
The new field, put in place over three days this week, was installed by Precision Turf, the same company that put in the hybrid-grass field last summer at the stadium.
Zack Kerns, executive director and general manager of the KSU Sports and Recreation Park, said in an email that the cost of the field installation project would be in the $250,000-$275,000 range.
Precision Turf led a similar installation job last summer at South Carolina's Williams-Bryce Stadium. The field had to be replaced following a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert that took place eight days before the Gamecocks' season opener.
The State newspaper of Columbia, South Carolina, reported the cost of that project as between $150,000 and $200,000.
While the field at Williams-Bryce Stadium had more than a week to take root before South Carolina played, Fifth Third Bank Stadium's field did not have that luxury. There were two events scheduled -- Atlanta United 2's game against Memphis on Wednesday night and the Kennesaw State women's soccer home opener against the College of Charleston on Thursday -- before the football team will take the field Saturday.
