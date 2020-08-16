Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields does not want to lose the 2020 football season without a fight.
The former Harrison High School standout started an online petition Sunday, with hopes of convincing the Big Ten Conference to relaunch the fall season. As of 4 p.m., more than 125,000 people had signed it.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, linked to the petition on Twitter and asked college football fans to take notice.
"This cause is close to my heart," he said. "Please sign."
The petition itself was straight to the point.
"We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season," Fields wrote. "Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.
"Why is this important?
"We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!"
Fields is one of three players with Cobb County ties at Ohio State, along with former Sprayberry and Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon and offensive lineman Max Wray, the older brother of former Marietta offensive lineman Jake Wray.
In all, there are eight local players on Big Ten rosters, including Michigan State defensive back Chris Jackson (Lassiter), running back Jordon Simmons (McEachern) and wide receiver Ricky White (Marietta), Maryland defensive back Erwin Byrd (McEachern) and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (Hillgrove) and Minnesota defensive back Victor Pless (Harrison).
The Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences both announced last Tuesday their decisions to cancel their fall seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Southeastern, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences are continuing preparations for their fall season.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcements, the Wray family received bad news twice. Jake Wray, a freshman at Colorado of the Pac-12, is also going to miss his college season.
Stacy Wray, the mother of Max and Jake, told ESPN.com that, after the Big Ten announcement, Ohio State coach Ryan Day had a Zoom call with the team's parents. Wray said no definitive reasons were given by the conference as to why the season had been canceled.
"I think there's going to be a lot of grief if the ACC and SEC all keep going with their seasons," Stacy Wray said. "I think that's going to get real confusing. Either it's safe to play football, or it's not. I'm glad the ACC is still moving on. I'm glad the SEC is still moving on. I genuinely am. I also think the teams in the other conferences should be able to move on, too."
