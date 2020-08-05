Entering his second season as quarterback at Ohio State, former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields can add another honor and title to his resume -- captain.
The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was named one of seven captains by Buckeyes coach Ryan Day on Tuesday.
"It's a blessing -- with all the things I've been through, from going to Georgia to coming here, getting introduced to new teammates, with my teammates welcoming me here," Fields said during a conference call. "I know how big a deal it is to be selected as a captain by my teammates here at Ohio State."
Fields is coming off one of the best seasons in Ohio State history.
He threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first year as a starter. He led the Buckeyes to a spot in the College Football Playoff and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award. Fields has also been named to the O'Brien and Maxwell Award watch lists for this season.
Center Josh Meyers, who was also named a captain, said Fields was a great selection as one of the seven.
"There are countless things things that will make Justin a good captain," Meyers said. "He's very approachable to the young guys when they first get here. It can be an intimidating thing. Justin was a Heisman finalist last year, so it can be an intimidating to start a relationship like that."
Meyers said Fields is always willing to share whatever information he can with whoever is in need. That, paired with Fields' abundance of confidence on the field, helps to make him a good captain.
"His ability to lead -- he's a natural," Meyers said. "Some people just have it."
Fields said the honor is humbling and something he will always carry with him.
"It's something I'll be forever grateful for," Fields said.
