Ohio State's Justin Fields was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The junior quarterback from Harrison High School was a repeat winner of the award despite playing only five games heading into Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.
Fields has thrown for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. On the ground, he has added 239 yards and five more scores.
Fields leads the Big Ten in touchdown passes, yards per game (281.3) and is third in rushing for quarterbacks with 47.8 yards per game.
Fields was also named the conference Quarterback of the Year for the second straight year.
Last season, Fields was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, but with having so many games on the schedule canceled by coronavirus protocols, it is unlikely he will earn a repeat appearance this year.
Should Ohio State beat Northwestern this weekend, Fields may have another chance to win a bigger award. The win would likely be enough to put the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, and with two wins, he could lead the team to its first national championship since 2014.
Many outlets have Fields projected as the No. 2 overall selection in the spring's NFL draft.
