ATLANTA – Justin Fields almost returned to Georgia.
If he did not have his inner strength and the strength of his family behind him, he might have tried.
“I called my dad like two weeks (after arriving at Ohio State), and said, ‘Dad, I think I want to go back to Georgia,’” Fields said.
Fields said Georgia coach Kirby Smart had told him there would always be an avenue back to Athens if Fields wanted to return, but he listened to his heart and his parents.
Now, Fields is up for the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback, and he is a Heisman Trophy finalist.
“I was comfortable there,” Fields said Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame, on the eve of ESPN's College Football Awards show. “When people do uncomfortable things, it makes them stronger at the end, so I’m glad I stayed.”
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore from Harrison High School has already started rewriting the Ohio State record books in his short time in Columbus.
In his first season, Fields has thrown for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns, to only one interception. He has also run for 471 yards and another 10 touchdowns, and he has No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to take on No. 3 Clemson in one of two national semifinal games later this month.
“This year’s been filled with a lot of blessings,” Fields said. “It means a lot (to be a Heisman finalist). Definitely a dream come true. I didn’t know I was going to be in this position. I can’t tell you how much I dreamed about this.”
Fields also gets to dream about being a national championship quarterback, but, initially, he did not think it would come this soon. However, the more time he got to spend around his teammates and coach Ryan Day, Fields began to gain more an more confidence.
The belief that Ohio State could have a 13-0 season began as a seed for Fields, but defensive end Chase Young said it did not take long to see the team had a chance to do something special.
“I’m not surprised,” said Young, a fellow Heisman finalist. “The first time I watched Justin work out, I knew he was going to be the dude. He’s a grinder. I knew, if anyone could lead us, Justin could do it.”
Fields led the No. 1 offense in the country. The Buckeyes averaged 48.7 points per game, and he rarely had to play in the fourth quarter.
When he did, Fields had some of his biggest moments to lead the team to some of its biggest wins. His signature Heisman moment may have been against archrival Michigan, when Fields was sacked and left the field with an apparent knee injury. One play later, he was back wearing a brace and connected with Garrett Wilson with a perfectly thrown 30-yard touchdown pass.
Now, Ohio State is preparing for Clemson and a matchup with former Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, someone Fields has been connected with for years. The duo Georgia high school stars were the top two college recruits after the 2017 season, trading the top ranking back-and-forth, and became good friends.
“It’s crazy,” Fields said. “Me and Trevor have been going at it for a long time. We’ve been training together since I don’t know when. He’s a great quarterback, and I can’t wait to play him.”
When asked if he felt like the Buckeyes should have been the top seed in the playoff, Fields was diplomatic.
“The whole team is happy just to be in the playoff,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it was No. 1, 2, 3 or 4. We’re just happy to be there.”
Fields was not quite as diplomatic when the subject of the Class AAAAAA state championship game came up. His Hoyas will face region rival Allatoona on Friday at Georgia State Stadium, and Fields had one message for his alma mater.
“I talk to coach (Matt) Dickmann a good bit, and I talk to a few guys on the team still, but if there there is one message I can give them, especially playing Allatoona, it is we’ve owned that rivalry for a few years, so don’t let them get it now," Fields said. "Keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Fields said this should be Harrison’s second state championship in three years.
During his senior year in 2017, Fields broke his thumb against Dalton and was forced to miss the rest of the year. Harrison went on to make the state quarterfinals without him, but Fields said it would have been different if he would have been healthy.
“I think, without a doubt, we would have won the state championship,” he said.
Fields will not be able to stay for the game on Friday, as he will be heading to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
He is a realist and knows he is a longshot to win the award. LSU, and former Ohio State quarterback, Joe Burrow is the front runner.
He said Young gives him grief about it almost every day.
“Everyone knows (Burrow) is having a great season,” Fields said. “Chase makes the joke that if Joe wouldn’t have left, you wouldn’t be starting… blah, blah, blah.”
“Everybody know’s Joe is deserving of the (Heisman Trophy). I’m really not worried about who is winning it. I’m grateful for the opportunity just to go and be there, because it is a dream come true. I never thought I would be in the place I am today. It’s a great, great opportunity.”
