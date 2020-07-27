Cobb County boasts three football players on the new NCAA national award watch lists for 2020.
Justin Fields (Harrison), Arik Gilbert (Marietta) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (Hillgrove) are being recognized as potential winners for college awards this upcoming season.
Fields, the starting quarterback for Ohio State, is on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list which is presented to the nation’s best quarterback. Fields finished the 2019 season as a finalist for the Davey O’Brien award and third in the Heisman trophy voting. He impressed during his first full season as a starter throwing for 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Gilbert and Okonkwo are both on the watch list for the John Mackey Award which is given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.
Gilbert is a true freshman out of Marietta High School and will play for defending champions LSU in 2020. He recently was named Gatorade Boys National High School Athlete of the Year, becoming the first tight end to ever win the award.
Okonkwo, another tight end out of Hillgrove High School, will be a junior at Maryland this upcoming season. He has impressed over his first two collegiate seasons catching three touchdowns in 23 appearances for the Terrapins. This will be his second season on the Mackey Award Watch List.
The award winners will be announced after the conclusion of the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.