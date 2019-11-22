ROSWELL – Almost everything was going by the script for North Cobb Christian, but the one piece that was missing was points.
North Cobb Christian held a Fellowship Christian team averaging 45.5 points per game to zero and a mere 92 yards of offense in the first half. The Eagles held the ball for more than 15 minutes, but the game was still scoreless at the half.
Fellowship eventually wore down North Cobb Christian and won 14-0 in the second round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
“We played a heck of a football team tonight," North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. "They are an explosive offense. They are averaging 45 points per game, and we knew the key would be possessing the football. We did that, but you have to finish, and we just didn't finish.”
North Cobb Christian (8-4) gained 108 yards of offense in the first half -- all on the ground -- but it could not find the end zone. The Eagles drained nearly the first 10 minutes off the clock in the game with a 17-play drive, but the drive stalled out at the Fellowship 26-yard line.
North Cobb Christian then had a 10-play drive later in the half that ended with a missed 37-yard field goal.
“We just needed to convert. We had our chances, but we just didn't convert, and you have to convert in these games,” Hollars said, “but I love the way our kids competed.”
Fellowship (11-0) wore down North Cobb Christian in the second half and cracked the scoreboard on Jayven Hall's 8-yard touchdown run to cap a 10-play drive with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles were stifled offensively in the third quarter and actually lost 16 yards on the five plays it ran in the quarter. The Paladins scored the final points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Eli Hildebrandt early in the fourth quarter, capping an 11-play drive.
“The lowest point total they have been held to all year was 31, so I thought our defense did a great job,” Hollars said, “and part of that was our offense possessing the ball.”
On its last drive of the game, North Cobb Christian converted two long fourth-down conversions on passes of 32 and 16 yards by Anson Mathis, but an interception in the end zone allowed Fellowship to run out the remainder of the clock.
Hollars said losing is never easy for a team, but his team left it all out on the field Friday.
“I am just disappointed for them -- not in them -- because of the way they prepared and all the work they had done for this season,” Hollars said. “I love the way these guys batted and played. Our program has come a long way. We will keep working at it and keep getting better.”
Fellowship will host Hebron Christian in the quarterfinals.
