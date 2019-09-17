MARIETTA – Fellowship Christian spoiled Walker’s debut on its new artificial-turf field with a 47-0 victory over the Wolverines on Monday at Robertson Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but it never began after severe weather covered the area and was eventually postponed.
While the outcome of the Region 6A (B) game was disappointing for Walker (1-2, 0-1), coach Matt Casper and his team were still excited to play on their new field for the first time.
“It was exciting for the community,” Casper said. “It’s a big project. We have a great facility now.”
Fellowship (3-0, 2-0) did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard as Murphy Reeves ran back the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to give the Paladins a 7-0 lead with 11:46 remaining in the first quarter.
Walker turned the ball over on its first series of the game when Fellowship’s Kyle Elfick intercepted a pass from Charlie Condon and took the ball down to the Wolverine 12-yard line with 8:06 left in the first quarter
Reeves provided the next score for Fellowship four plays into its first offensive series, running the ball 5 yards into the end zone with 5:55 left to increase the Paladins’ advantage to 14-0.
Fellowship scored on its next possession as well as Josh Cole capped off a 7-play, 84-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter to make it 21-0.
Walker appeared to be on the verge of closing the gap on the next series as it marched 14 plays for 51 yards all the way down to the Fellowship 9. However, Condon was sacked on fourth-and-5 to end the rally.
The Paladins added more points on the board towards the end of the first half after Eli Hildebrandt’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:26 to go gave them a 27-0 halftime lead.
Walker got the second half off to a shaky start when Condon was intercepted once again by Elphnick, who returned the ball to the Wolverine 21.
It took only two plays for Fellowship to get into the end zone as Hildebrandt connected with Brady Niblock on a 16-yard scoring pass to boost the Paladins’ lead to 34-0with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Fellowship went on to score twice more, with Hildebrandt getting a 7-yard touchdown run at the 5:03 mark in the third quarter and Rodgers storming down the field for a 25-yard scoring run with 11:50 to go in the game.
“(Fellowship is) a better football team in all three phases,” Casper said. “We just weren’t very good (Monday). We’re going into a bye week and we’re going to do more things that we need to get fixed. We’ve already moved on.”
