ROSWELL — Whitefield Academy dropped a 31-9 decision to Fellowship Christian in a game that decided the Region 6A Subdivision B winner.
After falling behind 14-0, the Wolfpack fought back to trail just 17-9 at the half. To begin the second half, coach Coleman Joiner’s team drove down to the Paladins’ 1-yard line with a chance to tie the game only to throw an interception at the goal line, a mistake from which the Wolfpack would not recover.
“We got down there knocking on the door in the second half on the 1-yard line,” Joiner said. “We had a quarterback-running back exchange issue that caused us to lose a few yards and then we felt like we had a good play called there on third down. We ended up getting hit as he threw and getting intercepted. We just made some mistakes we knew we couldn’t make going into the game. The good thing is we feel like we can fix the mistakes.”
The Wolfpack struggled to adjust to the Paladins’ up-tempo rushing attack, which scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. It was an offense Whitefield prepared for, but could not simulate in practice.
“We knew going into the game that they play a really high tempo especially for a team like that that’s a power run team,” Joiner said. “You don’t usually see teams do that. I thought we did a good job in practice preparing for it, but you just can’t replicate what they do. It felt like every time they got tackled, they were snapping the ball again. So I felt like that wore us down a little bit and it got us out of position a couple times.”
Whitefield (7-2, 6-1) appeared to figure out Fellowship’s ground attack and scored twice before the half to climb back into the game. A 34-yard pass from Ayden Duncanson to Myles Redding cut the margin to 14-9. After a Fellowship field goal the Wolfpack trailed 17-9 at the half.
The interception early in the second half opened the door for the Paladins to grab the momentum and take control of the game.
“I think the way we came out and moved the ball we started to gain a lot of momentum we knew going into the half it was a one-score game,” said Joiner. “It (the interception) was a big blow. We felt like we were going to get in the game there for a couple plays, but we ended up just turning it over and they made it a two-score game.”
The second half was all Paladins, as they scored two more times to put the game away and clinch the division. Whitefield now moves on to the region crossover game, which will be against Christian Heritage next week. Before then, Joiner’s group has some work to do.
“We’re just going to keep preparing the way we do,” he said. “We’re a group that still figuring things out. Our goal is to go back and watch this tape and be a different team than Christian Heritage watches on film.”
Eric Little led Whitefield with 67 yards on the ground while Redding had three catches for 59 yards. Duncanson threw for 107 yards and a score.
