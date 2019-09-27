ROSWELL — Mount Paran Christian came out strong, but couldn’t maintain that level of play for four quarters, as it lost its first game of the season, 48-17 at Fellowship Christian.
The Eagles struck first after forcing a three-and-out. Mount Paran ran its quarterback on six straight plays to start its first offensive possession. Niko Vangarelli picked up 81 yards, including a 69-yard run on a quarterback power play and 3 yards on a similar play for the opening touchdown.
The Eagles forced a fumble in the red zone to keep Fellowship from scoring on its next possession, but they were forced to punt back to the Paladins. On a drive that started in Eagles territory, Josh Cole scored from 3-yards out to tie the game.
“We started out great,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “The kids fought hard, we’ve just got a lot of things to work on. I think it showed.”
Mount Paran had issues with players cramping the entire game. This was only its third game of the season, and thanks to some early dominant wins, starters had yet to complete a full game on the field.
“We’re not in game shape,” Jordan said. “We had a M.A.S.H. unit going on the sideline and Fellowship, they do a great job. (Only playing two games) is a big part of it, it’s just going to be a lot faster against a team like Fellowship.”
The Paladins began to pull away before the half thanks to a pair of big plays. Jayven Hall scored from 66 yards and Murphy Reeves scored from 75 yards to make it a 21-7 lead. Mount Paran managed a field goal, but nothing else before the break.
The Eagles looked to once again had life in their opening drive of the second half, but turned the ball over at the Fellowship 4-yard line on downs after an 11-play drive. Fellowship added a 69-yard touchdown pass after the stop and put the game out of reach.
Jake Roberts found his way into the end zone on a pass from Vangarelli to give Mount Paran hope, but Fellowship scored touchdowns on its next three drives to eliminate any hopes of a comeback.
“I thought offensively we played well and did enough to win,” Jordan said. “Defensively, we just gave up too many big plays.”
Vangarelli finished as Mount Paran’s offensive leader, passing for 203 yards and rushing for 98.
“Niko played one of his best games,” Jordan said. “He was under a lot of pressure but they knew we were throwing the ball. We can build off a lot of things from this game. We’re going to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.