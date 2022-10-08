MABLETON -- Qamar Grant completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Mysone Pickens as time expired but it was too little, too late for Pebblebrook which dropped a 27-11 decision to Westlake in the Region 2AAAAAAA opener Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
Grant finished 15-for-31 for 192 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Falcons offense couldn't get in synch, while the defense did all it could to slow down Westlake (5-2, 1-0).
Trailing 20-5 late in the third period after Jordan Paul recorded a safety off a fumbled punt attempt, Pebblebrook (3-4, 0-1) took the ensuing possession down to the Westlake 14, but turned the ball over on downs.
The Lions extended the lead two drives later as Zion Williams outraced the Falcons defense to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown catch and run from RJ Johnson, putting Westlake up 27-5 with eight minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the game. It the Lions' lone second half score.
"It's just another night when our offense couldn't find a rhythm and we kept hurting ourselves," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "First we gave up the big kickoff return to start the game and gave them good field position. They scored on us early and we found ourselves in a hole.
"We had opportunities to play ourselves back into the game, but penalties or poor executing set us back. I thought our defense played well enough to keep us in the game and our kids played hard, but we self-imploded offensively. So now it's back to the drawing and we're going to try to get our first region win when we play Carrollton next week."
TJ Holmes had four receptions for 38 yards for Pebblebrook, while Jyrion Gillis totaled two catches for 51 yards and Pickens finished with two receptions for 60 yards and a score. Janerious Jackson had nine carries for 21 yards to lead the Falcons ground game.
Jai'den Thomas rushed 19 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns to pace Westlake. RJ Johnson threw for 103 yards on six completions and 15 attempts. Williams added two catches for 72 yards and a score.
Thomas scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 19 yards to pace Westlake to a 20-3 halftime lead.
A long kickoff return for Christian Peterson to open the game set the Lions up at the Falcons 29. A Pebblebrook penalty put the ball inside the red zone, and Jabari Jones found the end zone two plays later on a 9-yard run to put Westlake on top, 7-0.
Pebblebrook answered on its ensuing possession, driving 65 yards on eight plays to set up Josil Roosvins for a 28-yard field goal and a 7-3 Westlake advantage. The Falcons had 1st-and-10 from the Lions 13 before having to settle for the field goal.
Westlake had a short field on each of its first half scoring possessions as Thomas' 18-yard run began with the Lions at the Falcons' 29 and his 19-yard carry saw Westlake start at its own 49.
Pebblebrook punted on its final four drives before halftime. The Falcons had no yards rushing before the intermission and finished with 48 total offensive yards in the first half. Westlake had 79 first half rushing yards and finished the stanza with 117 total offensive yards. The Lions' Omar Camara also missed a 25-yard field goal late in the first period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.