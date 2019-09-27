CUMMING -- Walker rumbled their way to 215 yards on the ground, and forced three second-half turnovers to defeat Pinecrest 28-7.
The Wolverines had the game well in control early, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions to build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
However it wasn’t until Keon Smart’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2 minutes to go in the game that the Wolverines finally put the Paladins away for good.
“We got the start that we wanted, we wanted to get out fast and get up,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “At that point, we’re just trying to get out of there.”
Pinecrest’s offense finally kicked into gear to close the first half. Junior quarterback Bryce Balthaser led the Paladins on a five-play, 74-yard drive that ended with his 26-yard touchdown pass to Breckin Barbee, pulling the shot to within 21-7 at halftime.
The Paladins carried that momentum into the second half, when Miller Bustamante took the opening kickoff up the sideline. He appears to be on his way to a touchdown when Walker kicker Evan Sunny tackled him at the Wolverines’ 30 yard line. Walker’s defense stepped up and forced the Paladins backwards on three straight plays, ending the potential scoring threat.
Pinecrest threatened on its next possession, as Balthaser used his legs and arm to get them down to the Walker 10. Running back Tony Novo took a handoff on the next play and fought his way close to the end zone, but he fumbled the ball at the 3 and the Wolverines fell on it. The Paladins’ offense wouldn’t get closer than Walker’s 40-yard line the remainder of the night.
“We felt good about our plan, our kids did a good job executing it and made some plays when they needed to,” Casper said.
Walker scored 14 points before the Paladins ran an offensive play. It set the tone on the game’s opening possession, running the ball 12 straight times for 74 yards. That drive was finished off by Smart’s 6-yard scoring run. Smart finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
The following kickoff, Sunny kicked the ball short and Andrew Smith dove on the ball for the Wolverines. Sunny kicked it short on all three of the first half attempts following touchdowns.
Walker (2-2) will host St. Francis next week.
