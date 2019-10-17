Game: Pebblebrook (3-3, 1-0 Region 2AAAAAAA) at Westlake (3-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Westlake 21, Pebblebrook 12
All-time series: Westlake leads 7-0
Prediction: Westlake 28, Pebblebrook 14
Pebblebrook has an opportunity to go 2-0 in the region standings for the first time since 2011 when it travels to face five-time defending region champion Westlake tonight at Lions Stadium.
Both squads currently sit atop the Region 2AAAAAAA standings with identical 1-0 records following victories last week. The Lions came from behind to edge East Coweta 24-22 to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Falcons pulled away for a 24-14 home victory over Campbell.
“It was a big win for us, definitely, considering we know it just takes a couple of wins to make the playoffs from our region,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “So, it’s good to start out 1-0 and not have to dig out of a hole early on.
“The schedule ahead of us is pretty rough, starting with Westlake (tonight). Then, we have the two Coweta teams before we finish up at home. So, it’s going to be rough. But, our kids are looking forward to getting out there on the field and competing.”
Westlake has had Pebblebrook’s number over the years and leads the series 7-0. The Lions have a new head coach at the helm in Bobby May. However, Hood says that while Westlake may have a different face at the top leadership position, it still has the same spark and offensive strengths as the previous coaching regime.
“Westlake’s new coach is their offensive coordinator from last year,” he said. “So, he’s been there a while. They have a lot of playmakers and guys who are athletic, can get vertical and can stretch the field.
“We have to do well against their wide receivers and contest every catch. They also have some good running backs and a good quarterback. We’re going to have to get to these guys. So, the key for us will be our defensive line getting to them.”
Pebblebrook counters offensively behind a youth movement at its top position as sophomore Nyquay Lett and freshman Craig Adams hold down the reins at quarterback.
“Both our quarterbacks are getting better every time they’re watching film in the game room and every practice and every time they play in a game,” Hood said. “The in-game experience is vital, and it’s working.
“We want to get them in position and to not do too much. So far, they’re doing pretty good for some young guys playing 7A ball. I’m happy for them both.”
— By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: East Coweta (1-5, 0-1) at Wheeler (2-4, 0-1)
Last year: East Coweta 45, Wheeler 21
All-time series: East Coweta leads 3-0
Prediction: East Coweta 35, Wheeler 27
Wheeler is not fooled by East Coweta’s 1-5 overall record.
That’s because three of East Coweta’s five losses this season have come against Lowndes, Carrollton and McEachern, all of whom are still undefeated and state title contenders.
“The record doesn’t indicate the quality of team they do have,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “They are extremely well coached. They’ve played some really good opponents, and their kids are getting valuable experience each and every week.”
Meanwhile, Wheeler is having a tough season with a 2-4 overall record and had already has a Region 2AAAAAAA loss to Newnan. East Coweta is also coming off a region loss to Westlake.
The Wildcats had trouble going up against the stout defenses they faced the last two weeks in Roswell and Newnan. Both teams possessed speed up front, forcing Wheeler to play fast.
“We have to do a better job spreading the ball around and use out screen game more,” Love said. “We also have to win the one-on-one battles on the perimeter and give our wide receivers the opportunity to catch the ball.”
Wheeler’s game plan is to establish the run behind J.D. Thomas, who rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries last week against Newnan.
“We just have to make sure we counter some of the things they do defensively,” Love said. “They play a lot of man-to-man so we have to win the one-on-one battles. And no matter what, we have to run the ball effectively and stay ahead of the chains.”
Although Wheeler has been given up too many points, Love said his defense has made strides. The Wildcats have done reasonably well in yardage, turnovers and third down efficiency. They also done well in coverage and slowing down the run game.
— By Adam Carrington
Game: Newnan (4-2, 1-0) at Campbell (0-6, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 49, Campbell 13
All-time series: Newnan leads 9-0
Prediction: Newnan 42, Campbell 14
Campbell hosts Newnan in a Region 2AAAAAAA battle at Richard McDaniel Stadium tonight.
The Spartans will be looking snap a 15 game losing streak after dropping a 24-14 decision at Pebblebrook a week ago. Meanwhile, Newnan pulled away from a 14-7 lead over Wheeler en route to a 30-14 victory last week.
Although the two teams are trending in opposite directions, Newnan coach Chip Walker understands that anyone can be beaten on any given night if the right circumstances present themselves.
“The first thing we need to do is take care of ourselves,” he said. “We need to continue to get better every week. That’s our focus, because if we don’t, the alternative isn’t as nice. If we don’t come ready to play, then we can be beat.”
Campbell is intent on making things difficult for Newnan tonight. In order for that to happen, however, coach Howie Decristofaro has to make sure that the Spartans have their own house in order.
“I’m really proud of our guys’ consistency,” Decristofaro said. “When you’re 0-6, it’s tough. This school hasn’t done well in the past. So, we have to work to change the culture and get all of the kids on the same page.”
To that end, Decristofaro has changed many of the off and in -season workouts to get the Spartans ready.
“To be successful, we lift weights and teach them how to lift weights. We watch film, and try to teach them more football than what they’ve known. We’ve let people go. We’ve suspended some kids and we’ve let people go. Discipline helps you win, and we’ll need to be disciplined (tonight) to hang in there against a really good Newnan team.”
— By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.