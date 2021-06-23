The Atlanta Falcons will host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 7.
The time of the practice will be announced at a later date.
Tickets will be $5, and all proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs. Tickets will go on sale to the general public July 8 via Ticketmaster.
Season-ticket holders will receive information later this week on how to purchase tickets before the general public.
The event will have entertainment for fans, including Falcons’ cheerleaders, a drum line and Falcons legends. Festivities will kick off when the gates open.
Due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, there will be no opportunities for player autographs.
More information on the event can be found on the team's website.
The remainder of the Falcons' training camp schedule will be announced at a later date, including open practices at the team's complex in Flowery Branch.
