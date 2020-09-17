Game: Mundy’s Mill (0-1) at Pebblebrook (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Pebblebrook 21, Mundy’s Mill 7 (Nov. 6, 2009)
All-time series: Pebbebrook leads 2-0
Prediction: Pebbebrook 21, Mundy’s Mill 7
Traditionally, the Pebblebrook football team that relies on speed to run the football,
In the first two games of the season, first-year starting quarterback Craig Adams has shown he can be more productive with his arm than he can with his legs, and no one is complaining about it.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore already has 419 passing yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers are expected to rise when the Falcons host Mundy’s Mill in a non-region game.
“He is a name I feel that people are going to hear a lot more if he stays healthy,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said of Adams. “He’s definitely going to be an impact player. He’s dominated a lot of JV games as a ninth grader and has grown so such since last year. The experience he’s gotten last year (on varsity) also helped him out going into this season. He’s always been a great athlete.”
Adams, who is also a basketball player, nearly pulled off a game-winning drive against Peachtree Ridge in the season opener.
Last week against rival South Cobb, Adams accounted for five touchdowns in leading the Falcons to a 40-21 victory over the Eagles. He also ran the ball well, gaining 79 yards.
Adams has a fleet of reliable receivers in Damion Thompson, Mario Jennings and T.J. Holmes. Thompson had 87 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He’s already caught eight passes for 141 yards. Mario Jennings chas caught four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while T.J Holmes has caught three passes for 105 yards. He had a touchdown catch on third-and-29 last week to help Pebblebrook open the lead.
This is not indication the Falcons are abandoning the running game. They accounted for 231 rushing yards last week with Shannon Payton scoring on an 11-yard run last week to put the game out of reach.
The coaches and community seem to like the different style of offense this season as well as their new starting quarterback.
“I’ve been amazed with all the compliments we’ve gotten on the way the team looks,” Hood said. “Everyone is pleased with the production we’ve been putting out there. A lot of the hard work we’ve been putting into the offseason is starting to pay off.”
