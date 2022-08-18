Game: Pebblebrook (0-0) at South Gwinnett (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, South Gwinnett 20
Pebblebrook enters its fourth season under coach Leroy Hood, and the Falcons have shown improvement each year.
From three victories in Year 1, to six in Year 2 and nine a season ago, the next goal remaining for Pebblebrook is to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2000.
“We’ve enjoyed some success over the last couple of seasons, but it’s back to business starting Friday and take it one game at a time.
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us starting with South Gwinnett, so we have to be ready in our preparation each and every week.”
The Falcons return five players on defense and seven on offense from a squad that came one-win shy of claiming their first region title since 2006. Quarterback Qamar Grant returns for his final campaign along with receiving standouts CJ Adams, Briyar Powers and TJ Holmes. Athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. also returns to provide Pebblebrook with more big-play ability.
“We have a couple of skill kids back, so we’re excited about that,” Hood said. “We graduated one of our top receivers, Damion Thompson, and our running back Travone Finney. So, those are some big shoes to fill on that side of the ball, but I think we have some guys that will step up and play key roles for us in those positions.”
Pebblebrook is counting on getting a lot of production on offense behind this group as the Falcons look to reach 10-or-more wins and make a deep postseason run.
“I think Holmes will have a great year,” Hood said. “He’ll be a bigger part of our offense moving forward after we lost Thompson and Finney. So, I’m expecting to see a lot of growth from him.”
The Falcons return two to three linemen who played significant roles last season and had meaningful playing time.
“We have some inexperience (along the offensive line), but we expect that group will get better as the season progresses,” Hood said.
Pebblebrook did pick up two transfers in quarterback Rico Jones and running back Janerious Jackson.
“Rico’s an athletic,” Hood said. “He’s mobile and he’s fast. Jackson is a load and we’re going to use him in the trenches and down by the goal line. He can break off some big plays, too, and will be a nice counter to (Phillips Jr.). We return a lot on offense, so we expect to be better on that side of the ball.”
Secondary players Tyler Scott and Javari Peeples are two of the five starters returning on defense. John Floyd, Jr., who led the team in tackles last year, returns at linebacker along with defensive ends Dontavius Phillips and Jordan Paul.
Pebblebrook was successful in its scrimmage last week against New Manchester. The Falcons had two interceptions returned for touchdowns as well as a kickoff return for a score.
Hood hopes to see those explosive plays tonight against a South Gwinnett squad that made the first round of the playoffs last season.
“South Gwinnett’s an aggressive team, just like we are,” Hood said. “Their quarterback’s a 3-year starter and they’re similar to us athletically. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
