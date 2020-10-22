Game: East Coweta (5-1, 0-0) at Pebblebrook (5-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 36, Pebblebrook 6
All-time series: East Coweta leads 9-1
Prediction: East Coweta 28, Pebblebrook 14
Pebblebrook is riding a five-game winning streak entering its Region 2AAAAAAA opener against East Coweta at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
It’s the longest such streak for the Falcons since winning six in a row to close out their 2007 season.
This current streak is a sense of pride for the Falcons and should be lauded according to coach Leroy Hood, but it’s also a streak that doesn’t mean much in the overall scheme of things.
“This feels good,” Hood said. “To have a five-game win streak is a big thing. It’s big for our players, it’s big for our community and for the school. Winning always works wonders when you’re a young team. We’re trying to change the culture here. Our veteran guys feel good and they lead the way, and that has a domino effect on the younger guys.
“You see the energy from game to practice and the young guys see it, too. You hear the outside noise and it brings even more of a sense of urgency around here.
“The thing is, though, it’s just five games. There’s more work to be done.”
Hood said he is counting on that work getting done because he understands that now the season shifts to region games, where the stakes are much higher.
“The guys know the importance of it,” he said. “Being 5-1 and winning five in a row is great, but everybody’s 0-0 now. There’s none of that 6-0 or 5-1. The region is the most important. We know what’s at stake. Every week, you put yourself in playoff position with seeding, and this is a small region, so one mistake and you could be out of the playoffs.”
Sophomore quarterback Craig Adams Jr. has led the resurgence. He is among the county passing and rushing leaders. He has 681 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 391 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Both squads had a bye last week and enter Friday’s game having dissected the opponents’ film and evaluating the game plan. Hood knows the Indians will be dangerous team to face.
“East Coweta has a huge offensive line,” Hood said. “They beat a good Collins Hill team and their only loss was to Norcross, who’s really good, too.
“We’ve had two weeks to prepare for them, and we feel good. We don’t want to put off winning. Last year, we had to play ourselves into the playoffs in that final game and came up short. We don’t want to be in that situation again. Every game is important, and our sense of urgency starts right now.”
