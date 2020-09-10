Game: South Cobb (0-0) at Pebblebrook (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 37, South Cobb 13
All-time series: South Cobb leads 22-20
Prediction: Pebblebrook 35, South Cobb 21
The South Cobb-Pebblebrook rivalry continues Friday when the Falcons host the Eagles at Falcon Stadium for the “Battle of the Nest” trophy.
“We’ve had (the trophy) the last two years and we want to keep it that way,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said.
Pebblebrook definitely has a strong chance to do so. Fresh off the heels of a close 30-28 setback at Peachtree Ridge last week, the Falcons head into Friday’s game having faced the adversity that comes with playing a game, while South Cobb’s matchup against Washington was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hood, however, doesn’t see Pebblebrook having any advantage heading into tonight.
“I think there’s an advantage for both teams,” he said. “I don’t have film on them, so as far as our preparation goes, it’s based on last year. Their team is different now, and we don’t know a lot about their players. We may know their schemes because we know they’re coaching staff, but we don’t know the athletes.
“South Cobb’s seen us play. They’ve seen what we can do, so they can prepare for us. Our advantage is we’ve had that one game already, so there aren’t any first-game jitters. We’ve seen our mistakes and can work to correct them. So, both of us have some kind of advantage.”
One of Pebblebrook’s mistakes was not capitalizing on turnovers. The Falcons had three first half takeaways against Peachtree Ridge, but wasn’t able to score off of any of them.
“We have to change that,” Hood said. “Even if we can get three points, then that’s something. But, you can’t have three takeaways and not get some points on the board.
“I felt like we were prepared offensively, defensively and on special teams. Our game plan was solid, but we fell short. Peachtree Ridge is a nice size (Class AAAAAAA) school and I think they prepared us well for South Cobb.”
South Cobb coach Terry Jones said his team has moved on from last week’s cancellation and is preparing for Pebblebrook like it normally would. His players are still ready to get their first game in the books and eager for the opportunity to step on the field to see what they’re capable of.
“We’re still excited,” Jones said. “Our expectations still haven’t changed for our coaches or our players. This is a rivalry game against those guys down the street and we’re hoping to come out on top.”
