Game: South Cobb (0-1) at Pebblebrook (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 54, South Cobb 6
All-time series: Tied 22-22
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, South Cobb 14
Pebblebrook and South Cobb meet for the 45th time in the all-time series when the teams clash Friday at Falcon Stadium in a rivalry that dates back to 1966.
The Falcons have won four in a row against the Eagles to even the series at 22-all. Another victory would extend Pebblebrook’s streak, give it the edge in the rivalry, and lift the Falcons to their first win of the season.
“We’re ready to get back in the swing of things and get back on track,” said Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood in response to his team’s 26-18 loss at South Gwinnett last week. “Wins are hard to come by and you have to work hard for them. We have to get that bad taste out of our mouth, and winning (tonight) would be a big step in the right direction for us.”
Pebblebrook held an 18-0 lead against South Gwinnett before poor play and mental errors derailed the team. The Falcons worked hard all week in an attempt to correct those mistakes, so they don’t become too much of an issue again tonight.
“Our defense played really well and really helped us get an early lead (against South Gwinnett),” Hood said. “But, our offense never really got rolling. We had more than 20 penalties, which is more penalties for one of my teams that I think I’ve ever been a part of. We even had four consecutive holding penalties on one drive.”
Wide receiver TJ Holmes got off to a good start with a pair of touchdown passes, but Dwight Phillips, CJ Adams and Briyar Powers were kept quiet.
South Cobb didn’t fare much better in its 22-6 loss against Carver (Atlanta) last week. The Eagles were originally scheduled to scrimmage the Panthers and face Locust Grove in their opener before their plans changed.
South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson and his team made the most of their meeting with the Panthers. Now, he hopes to see even more of the fight and determination his players showed last week.
“(The Carver game) will help us later in the season,” he said. “We’re process driven right now, and I’m really proud of the kids’ effort last week.
“Now, we’re going into this rivalry game and that’s always exciting. There’s a tremendous opportunity in front of us and winning this game will surprise a lot of people. We’ll have to play a near-perfect game to make that happen, but it’s possible if we execute like we’re supposed to.”
The Panthers defense did its best to slow down Eagles quarterback Javon Richardson.
Hood is also excited about the matchup.
“We’re going to have our hands full against South Cobb,” he said. “They’re big on both sides of the ball, so we’ll have to counter their size with our speed.”
