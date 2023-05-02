ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vasha Hunt/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate a 42-41 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks accepted an invitation to play in the College Football Playoff Seminal game from President and CEO of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Gary Stokan inside the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Vasha Hunt
Paul Abell
Tony Walsh
As a result of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, officials announced dates for the 2024 and 2025 Peach Bowls.
The 2024 season’s CFP quarterfinal will be played Jan. 1, 2025, in the early afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while the 2025 season’s CFP semifinal will be held in prime-time Jan. 9, 2026.
Exact kickoff times and television networks will be announced on a later date.
“We’re honored to be a key part of what will be a historic event in the evolution of college football,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a release. “With Atlanta and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosting a CFP quarterfinal, CFP semifinal and the CFP national championship, all within a two-year stretch, there’s no doubt the city has solidified itself as the capital of college football.”
The first round of the CFP in 2024 will take place the week ending Dec. 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8).
For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games and two playoff semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis.
The 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the playoff semifinals. The 2025 quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the playoff semifinals.
The CFP national championship games will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The 2023 Peach Bowl will be played Dec. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
