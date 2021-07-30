The Big South Conference released its broadcast schedule for the upcoming football season, and a lot of attention will be paid to Kennesaw State.
All of the Owls’ games will be broadcasted on either ESPN+, ESPN3 or, in the case of the their Sept. 11 game at Georgia Tech, as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference's regional sports network.
Two home games -- Kennesaw State's homecoming game against North Carolina A&T and the season finale against Monmouth -- will be featured as the Big South Game of the Week.
The Big South Game of the Week package includes eight ESPN+ games that will be broadcasted locally or regionally on Nexstar Networks’ over-the-air stations throughout the conference's geographical footprint.
