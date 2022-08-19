MARIETTA -- To say Etowah's 25-14 win over Lassiter on Friday in Frank Fillmann Stadium was a tale of two halves would be a definite understatement.
The Eagles (1-0) used a two-man rushing attack to fly past the Trojans 90-1).
Xavier Mahoney and Reece Wehr led the charge on the ground by combining for 229 of Etowah's 233 rushing yards. The pair also racked up 10 of the Eagles' 11 rushing first downs in the second half, after Lassiter held the pair in check in the first half.
Etowah only had 97 total yards of offense in the first half, but finished the game with 328 yards.
Etowah coach Matt Kemper said he knew the reason for the change when the Eagles came out of the locker room for the second half.
“Xavier Mahoney is a heck of a football player,” Kemper said. “He is a dual-threat kind of guy. He is just a sophomore. He is going to be tired in the morning. I can tell you that, but he is a great football player. We felt like our offensive line settled down. I went over some adjustments and our guys came off the ball in the second half. That was a huge adjustment for us.”
Mahoney had 102 rushing yards in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown and a 40-yard run, but also threw a 31-yard touchdown to Malone Pesqueira in the third quarter. Maloney finished with 127 rushing yards and 44 passing yards.
Wehr chipped in some tough runs in the second half when Etowah needed to run down the clock after pushing its lead to 25-14 in the fourth quarter.
“That kid runs really hard. They call him the 'Buffalo' because he is just a big, barreling back,” Kemper said. “He had the hot hand, so we just left him in there. We have another back who he splits time with, but Reece was running hard so we hung our hat with that and stayed with it.”
Jack Strickland started the game at quarterback for Etowah and finished 10-for-16 with 51 yards through the air, including completing all four of his passes late in the fourth quarter for 24 yards.
The tale of two halves theme was present on Lassiter's sideline as well. The Trojans put up 214 yards of offense in the first half, but managed only 282 total offensive yards in the game.
Bryson Harrison led Lassiter in the first half with 108 rushing yards in the half with an 80-yard touchdown, and he also had 80 passing yards with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Rickardo Jackson in the second quarter.
With the win, Etowah did something it has had trouble doing the past couple seasons. After securing only one win in each of the past two years, the Eagles will now look to build on this victory moving through the rest of the season.
“With the situation we have been in recently, it is good to get a win any time,” Kemper said. “It has been rough. I am really proud of our kids. I have been doing this 30 years and this, right here, is one of the most close-knit groups I have ever been around. They love each other. They play for each other. They hold each other accountable. Hopefully, this just tells them they are doing the right things.”
