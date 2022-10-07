MABLETON — Whitefield Academy had two touchdowns taken off the scoreboard, and it could not stop Elbert County’s Quan Moss in a 35-24 loss Friday at Charles Field.
“(Moss) is a heck of a football player,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We knew that he was the guy that was gonna to make them go and that we had to stop him.”
The 6-foot-1 senior rushed 36 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’m just extremely proud of our players,” Elbert County coach Shannon Jarvis said. “(Whitefield has) a great team, and they came back, but our defense held.”
Elbert County (7-0) held Whitefield (5-2) scoreless early, despite Merce Relaford’s 55-yard run late in the first quarter. Quarterback Ayden Duncanson (18-of-24 for 209 yards) followed with a touchdown pass to Jonathan Cassady, but it was called back due to an illegal man downfield and Whitefield trailed 14-0 to start the second quarter.
Caleb LaVallee started the quarter running a fly route up the seam for a 16-yard touchdown. The senior had three receptions and two for touchdowns, including a 53-yard score a few minutes later to keep Whitefield close.
“(LaVallee) is a great player for them,” Jarvis said. “He was effective offensively, and they came back.”
That comeback was soon halted. Whitefield’s defense followed by forcing Elbert County to punt. It was the Blue Devils’ first three-and-out, but the momentum was stunted when the return was fumbled and Elbert County recovered.
“We made some mistakes really early in the game that led to them scoring 28 In the first half, which is uncharacteristic of us,” Joiner said. “But both of those times, we came back and scored. That just tells a lot about our team’s character and resiliency.”
Trailing 28-14 at the half, Whitefield started the third quarter with an 11-play drive. Duncanson was 6-of-7 with three completions for first downs and a 24-yard touchdown to LaVallee to bring the Wolfpack within one score.
After Ian Welhe’s interception early in the fourth quarter, Whitefield drove just inside the red zone, but it opted for a 36-yard Diego Lopez field goal for a 28-24 score with more than 8 minutes left.
“Our defense had gotten two stops in the second half (and) were playing well,” Joiner said. “We had moved the ball well and felt like we could get one more stop within four points — that we could drive down the field and, instead of playing for a tie, take the points and try for a win.
“I had all the confidence in the world. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get the stop,”
Instead, Elbert County turned to Moss, who rushed 12 times for seven first downs in the closing moments to put the game away.
“We were trying to put them away and getting some push up front,” Jarvis said, “so that’s a credit to our offensive line to be able to stay ahead of the chains.”
After completing a seven-game non-region schedule, Whitefield will begin its three-week Region 6A Division I schedule next week, hosting St. Francis.
