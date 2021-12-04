JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee -- Kennesaw State had East Tennessee State right where they wanted them.
The Owls led 31-17 with just over 5 minutes to play. The defense had completely stifled the Buccaneers offense for much of the second half, but then disaster struck.
ETSU scored with 1:20 to play to cut the lead to 31-24 setting up an onside kick. The ball dribbled in the middle was juggled by multiple players from both teams before ending the arms of the Bucs' back-up tight end Tim Stayskal at the KSU 48. Six plays later quarterback Tyler Riddell connected with former McEachern High School standout Quay Holmes for a 4-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to pull within one.
The Bucs wasted no time going for two, and Riddell connected with Nate Adkins in the back of the end zone to give them a 32-31 lead with 35 seconds to play. KSU could not do anything the last few seconds of the game and had to watch as the Buccaneers' student section rushed the field. East Tennessee (11-1) advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals for the first time since its program rebirth in 2015, and the first time since the 1996 season. KSU finishes the season 11-2.
The two-point conversion was a play ETSU coach Randy Sanders said he knew they were going to run.
"Yes, I knew I was going to go for two," he said. "We knew what we were going to run if we recovered the onside kick.
"We had the momentum, we were a little beat up on defense and their offense is hard to stop."
KSU's offense was not stopped the entire second half. After falling behind 17-7 early in the third quarter, the offense found another gear. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy, who entered the game for an injured Xavier Shepherd on the last play of the first quarter, led the Owls on three straight touchdown drives.
A 29-yard pass to Xavier Hill, a 24-yard run by Murphy and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Glover pulled them within three. On the next drive, they went 55 yards in 13 plays with the last four plays being Murphy runs to give the Owls their first lead of the game at 21-17. Murphy finished the game with 164 yards rushing with two touchdowns, completed 6 of 14 passes for 125 yards and two more scores.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, KSU got the ball back again at their 47. It took them only six plays to go 53 yards in 2:31. A 12-yard pass to Iaan Cousin, a 12-yard run by Adeolu Adeleke and a 13-yard run for Glover put it inside the 10. On the next play, Murphy scored from nine yards out and KSU had a 28-17 advantage.
Over that same time, the Owls defense held ETSU to nine plays for negative-27 yards. KSU finished with 457 yards of total offense to ETSU's 308. It held the Bucs running attack to 70 total yards, more than 130 below their average, and held the ball for 10 more minutes in time of possession.
"I thought we were in a good place," KSU coach Brian Bohannon said. "I thought we had the momentum.
"We just didn't make enough plays to win the game."
KSU had a chance to put the game away on its next drive and it looked like it would. Murphy led them on a 49-yard drive that took 14 plays and 6:51 off the clock. The drive stalled at the ETSU 28, but Nathan Robertson connected on a 45-yard field goal to go up 31-17.
Sanders said if the Bucs defense doesn't make that stop, the game would have been over. Instead it gave ETSU life and the Bucs took full advantage of it.
"You never give up," he said. "You never know what can happen. You play every play."
ETSU got the ball back with 5:02 to play. After moving to midfield, Kerick Reese sacked Riddell to leave the Bucs in second-and-19, but the Owls let them off the hook when Tyler Moore was called for roughing the passer. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the KSU 39. Later in the drive, Riddell completed a pass to Holmes for 10 yards on fourth-and-5 to keep the game going and two plays later he connected with Will Hussle for the touchdown to make it 31-24.
"I don't have a lot of great words right now," Bohannon said. "There are a lot of players in there hurting. It was a hard way to end.
Neither team was able to much for much of the first half. On the final play of the first quarter, KSU quarterback Xavier Shepherd was injured while completing a 19-yard pass to Cousin. Bohannon said it looked like Shepherd had gotten rolled up on. He had gotten his ankle retaped, but spend the remainder of the game on the sideline.
ETSU got on the scoreboard first. After a 20-yard pass from Riddell, who finished 22 of 35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns, to Nate Adkins, the Bucs turned near disaster into points. Standing in the shotgun, Riddell corralled a snap that rolled back to him. With no one else open, he threw in the flat to Holmes, who turned upfield, broke a number of arm tackles and dragged two defenders into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing Kennesaw State drive, Murphy got things going with an 18-yard run to midfield. On the next play Murphy found Cousin, who had three receptions for 81 yards, streaking down the middle of the field all alone for a 50-yard touchdown pass to tie things at 7-7.
Trailing 10-7 after ETSU's Tyler Keltner connected on a 47-yard field goal, KSU appeared ready to take the lead. The Owls marched 50 yards in just under 2 1/2 minutes to the ETSU 20. On third-and-2, Murphy waited too long to pitch the ball and it hit the ground. The Bucs recovered to maintain the lead heading into the half.
East Tennessee came out in the third quarter and moved straight down the field. Holmes, who finished with 87 yards rushing, 95 yards receiving and a combined three touchdowns, capped the drive with a 31-yard run where he broke five tackles on the way to the end zone. The run was his last of the game and put him over the 1,500-yard mark for the season.
