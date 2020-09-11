DALLAS -- Campbell is still seeking its first win of the season after a 34-17 loss to East Paulding at the Bone Yard on Friday night.
Quarterback Mark Anthony Swain rushed 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead Campbell (0-2).
However, it was not enough to overcome a a strong performance by East Paulding running back Justin Williams, who rushed for 150 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, while catching a pass for another.
"I thought we played really well," Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. "We just made too many mistakes. Just simple things like lining up, a couple of mistakes on special teams. A penalty at the end. I saw a lot of good things. We moved the ball consistently. We should have had two more scores."
It was the 21st consecutive loss for the Spartans, whose last victory was a 34-20 win over Villa Rica on Aug. 17, 2018.
East Paulding (2-0) needed only two plays to score on its first offensive series of the game. Skyler Melton's 21-yard quarterback keeper set up Williams' 35-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.
After forcing Campbell to punt, the Raiders required only four plays on its next series. Williams rumbled into the end zone on a 19-yard scamper to make it 13-0.
East Paulding got the ball back when K.J. Brown intercepted a Swain pass and then Melton connected with Williams on a 49-yard scoring pass to boost the Raiders' advantage to 20-0 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter.
Campbell struck back as Swain scampered 71 yards for the touchdown on the first play of the ensuing series as the Spartans cut their deficit to 20-7.
East Paulding added to its lead early in the second half as Williams ran 23 yards for a touchdown.
Campbell narrowed the margin to 27-17 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Swain with 2:49 left in the third quarter and a 34-yard field goal by Dzenan Carimagic with 10:40 to go.
But it was East Paulding that had the final word as Joey Willoughby rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards with 1:24 left in the game to give the Raiders their final margin of victory.
