SMYRNA — Behind a stingy defense, East Coweta defeated Campbell 26-6 Richard McDaniel Stadium on Friday.
The Indians (6-2, 1-1 Region 2AAAAAAA) forced six turnovers and only allowed one offensive touchdown.
East Coweta scored two early touchdowns, scoring on a 3-yard run by D.J Reed and a 9-yard touchdown pass by Daniel Shoch to wide receiver Fate Simmons. Kicker Lucas Labattaglia rounded out the scoring with field goals of 48, 24, 39 and 29 yards.
Campbell quarterback Luke Marble had 169 yards of total offense, 141 passing, a touchdown and two interceptions. He added 28 on the ground, and his touchdown pass of 11 yards to Chirone Dixon provided the Spartans only score of the night.
Coach Howie DeCristofaro praised Marble for how far he has come during the season, but said he needs to remind his young signal caller that he needs to utilize the help around him more.
The loss drops Campbell (3-5, 0-3) into a potential winner-take-all scenario for the final playoff spot when it travels to Newnan next week.
With the final home game being completed, DeCristofaro complimented the way the community rallied around the team this season.
“The community has been great,” he said. “It’s been full capacity for us every single game this season and it wasn’t like that my first couple of years here. The culture is changing and I love to see that.
“I came here to make a difference in these kids’ lives and teach them about football, but expressed the importance of an education. I love it here and always will.”
