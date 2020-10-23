MABLETON -- Jayden Bolton ran 17 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and Willie Rice added a 24-yard interception return for a score, to lead East Coweta to a 39-14 victory over Pebblebrook in the Region 2AAAAAAA opener at Falcon Stadium Friday.
Pebblebrook (5-2, 0-1), which saw its five-game win streak snapped, pulled to within 24-14 with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter on Nick Jones' 42-yard interception return. It was Jones' second pick of the evening.
But back-to-back touchdown runs of 36 and 2 yards from Bolton and Martravion Bowles, respectively, on East Coweta's next two drives put the game out of reach.
"This was a four-quarter game and our kids battled all night," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "Our defense came to play. They put up a good effort and scored some points. But, when you give up a pick-six and turn the ball over two to three times against a good East Coweta team, then you're not going to win many of those games.
"Our offense didn't execute and didn't get a lot of first downs or explosive plays or maintained time of possession. We struggled on that side of the ball. Now, we'll have to get back to the drawing board and get ready for Campbell next week."
Rice opened the second half scoring with his interception return that put East Coweta (6-1, 1-0) in front 21-7.
Myles Bridges intercepted Craig Adams Jr. on Pebblebrook's ensuing possession. The Falcons defense stopped Bolton on third-and-goal, leading to Beau Beldon's 20-yard field goal that gave the Indians a 24-7 advantage.
Pebblebrook punted on its next two drives ahead Jones' interception return, but Bolton padded the lead for East Coweta, which now owns a 9-1 lead in the series.
Adams Jr. completed 11-of-26 passes for 127 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 25 yards.
Travone Finney had 12 carries for 48 yards and Thompson finished with four catches for 62 yards and a score.
Daniel Shoch was 9-for-16 for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for East Coweta. Amaryion Moss caught seven passes for 105 yards and a score.
Thompson caught Adams Jr's desperation heave in the end zone with no time remaining leaving Pebblebrook trailing 14-7 at halftime.
The Falcons took possession at their own 26 with 1:29 on the clock after Shoch completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Moss that put East Coweta in front 14-0 following the Beldon extra-point try.
Adams Jr. completed a 22-yard pass to Thompson and rushed twice for 26 yards to set up the scoring play. He ran out of bounds at the Indians' 30 with :01 remaining following a 16-yard scamper to set up Thompson's touchdown reception. Thompson hauled in the ball between two Indians' defenders after juggling it twice, putting the Falcons on the board.
David Coleman recovered a fumble and Jones added an interception as Pebblebrook's defense kept the score close.
The Indians found the end zone on their second drive when Bolton rushed in from 4 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.