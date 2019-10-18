MARIETTA – Wheeler simply did not have an answer for East Coweta’s offensive onslaught, as the Wildcats fell 55-14 in a Region 2AAAAAAA game Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
East Coweta (2-5, 1-1) gained 533 yards of total offense, including 399 on the ground. Jayland Rivers rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while Jayden Bolton gained 137 yards and two scores on seven rushes.
East Coweta scored on its first offensive play of the game after forcing Wheeler (2-5, 0-2) to punt in the opening series, as Gabe Gray threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Mason Holmes to give the Indians a 7-0 lead with 10:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Wheeler immediately gave the ball back to East Coweta on the first play of the ensuing series after the Indians recovered a fumble at the Wildcats’ 22-yard line with 10:15 left.
It took East Coweta only three plays to score as Rivers’ 11-yard touchdown run increased the Indians’ advantage to 14-0 with 9:08 to go in the first quarter.
Wheeler bounced right back with a touchdown on the next series.
Dayshawn Anderson’s 65-yard pass to JD Thomas moved the ball to the East Coweta 10, setting up Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run three plays later to help the Wildcats cut their deficit to 14-7.
East Coweta scored the next two times it had the football.
Bolton’s 3-yard run capped off a nine-play, 73-yard drive, and Gray’s 29-yard scoring strike to Rakiyan Moss with 10:50 to go in the first half boosted the Indians’ lead to 28-7.
The next scoring drive for East Coweta was given a big boost by Bolton’s 74-yard run that took the ball down to the Wheeler 2. Bolton entered the end zone on the next play with a 2-yard jaunt to make it 35-7 at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter.
It was the defense that provided more points for Wheeler when Derrick Dunn intercepted a pass by Gray and ran it back 55 yards for the touchdown to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 35-14 with 1:08 to go in the first half.
That was the last score for Wheeler, however, as East Coweta went on to outscore the Wildcats 21-0 in the second halfm with Rivers providing the first two touchdowns for the Indians in the third quarter.
Rivers scored on a 2-yard run with 8:26 remaining and then capped off his outstanding performance with a 58-yard scoring run with 1:49 to go.
The Indians finished their scoring early in the fourth quarter when Devin Gelband entered the end zone after a 9-yard quarterback-keeper.
