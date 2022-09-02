POWDER SPRINGS -- East Coweta took control early and never looked back as it defeated Hillgrove 55-21 on Friday at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
The Indians (2-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after hitting first a 42-yard and then a 72-yard touchdown pass on their first two possessions.
Hillgrove’s defense had been strong in its first two games, but missed tackles and blown coverages hurt the Hawks (1-2) as East Coweta averaged 13.1 yards per play in the first half.
East Coweta led 35-0 at halftime and passed for a total of 436 yards by the end of the game. All eight Indian touchdowns came through the air.
Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said it was time for the team to go back to work.
“I think we were humbled a little bit,” DeShon said. “We snuck one out last week, and we didn’t have the greatest week of practice, and that’s on us.”
Hillgrove’s offense also struggled in the first half. The Hawks had six possessions in the first half, all of which ended in punts, and not a single drive led the Hawks across the 50-yard line.
At the start of the second half, Hillgrove received the kickoff, but East Coweta’s Tyler Horsley recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Hillgrove then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by East Coweta, which then scored another touchdown three plays later with a 32-yard pass to Jayshon Stegall to make it 49-0.
Following that score, Hillgrove began to cut into the deficit, beginning with a six-play drive, capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Caleb Humphries.
The Hawks scored touchdowns on their next two drives to make it 21 unanswered points. East Coweta then scored a 76-yard touchdown after Dionte Jones found space following a screen pass.
The following extra-point attempt failed, and Hillgrove’s last drive resuled in a turnover on downs.
DeShon wanted to establish a stronger presence in the second half both physically and in intensity.
“That’s what we asked the kids to do at halftime, was just to come out and build momentum,” DeShon said. “We know we are a better football team than we played in the first half, but we didn’t come out intense. We didn’t come out physical, and when we don’t do that, things won’t go our way, so that is something we are driving home as a message.”
After two weeks at home, Hillgrove will return to the road to face Allatoona next week.
