MARIETTA -- During the 2020 football season, coaches discovered how perseverant, determined and self-disciplined their players actually were.
“The thing I saw with all our players is their ability to adapt and overcome,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said Wednesday during East Cobb Pigskin Preview, presented by the East Cobb Area Council. “Every day, there was something different, a new protocol. The kids took it head-on.”
Wheeler coach Bryan Love said the players did the best they could with the hand they were dealt. Parents lost jobs, players had difficulty finding rides to and from practice -- sometimes forcing them to walk to and from -- but through it all, they were resilient and found ways to contribute.
Coaches had to get creative with how to tackle problems COVID-19 created.
“It was one of the most challenging seasons I’ve ever been a part of,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “It forced you to rethink how you did everything. We had to split up the locker room so we could safely socially distance our players. We couldn’t get our team together in a room for meetings. You really had to think, 'How could I change this and make it efficient and keep our kids safe?'”
Kell coach Brett Sloan said he felt that the virus made it hard to form and establish bonds with they players on his team
“There were times where you could not feel the same connection because, as soon as practice was over, it was, ‘Stay six feet apart,’” Sloan said. “You can’t come over to my house and have a cookout anymore, we can’t go out and have wings. They see us as nothing but football sometimes, and that had a big impact.”
Despite all of the hurdles and challenges, coaches and players located the light at the end of the tunnel.
“The ever-changing rules and protocols were probably the biggest challenge, but, reflecting back on it, it is going to make us better coaches and better humans,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We created flexibility and an understanding on how to adapt to situations that nobody has approached before. I’ve never faced anything like that in my coaching career before, and in the long run, I hope it makes us all better and more adaptable coaches.”
Additionally, the pandemic unveiled a new way for coaches and their teams to relay information and to communicate more fluidly using Zoom.
“We all learned the benefits of Zoom,” Vavra said. “The ability to meet with our kids without having to get them all together, that’s one of the biggest takeaways. Sunday evening, if we needed to talk about something offensively or defensively, just send out a message. We have been using it ever since.”
Sloan also mentioned they are utilizing Zoom to give coaches more time with their families. They are able to get together and game-plan from the comfort of their own homes.
Not only has communication improved, but Pope coach Tab Griffin said the pandemic forced teams to go back to the basics.
“Watching films, watching other teams and watching ourselves, I believe football has gotten back and focused on the fundamentals,” Griffin said. “We only had a certain amount of time for practice. I watched (other teams) -- they are not missing tackles, they are not making mistakes or having huge penalties. For us, we got back to teaching the basics of football rather than teaching how many different passing packages or blitzes we can come up with. If you can’t make your tackles, anything else won’t matter.”
