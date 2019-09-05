Game: North Cobb Christian (1-0) vs Walker (1-0), at Pope High School
Last Year: North Cobb Christian 48, Walker 30
All-time series: Walker leads 3-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Walker 23
North Cobb Christian will take on Walker in a matchup that featured plenty of offense last season.
The game, originally set for Walker, will be played at Pope High School, because the Wolverines’ new turf field is not ready for play yet.
Both teams come into the game with a single win under their belts.
Stingy defense and a solid rushing attack led North Cobb Christian to a comfortable 21-7 victory over St. Francis in its opener. The defense limited their opposition to 153 total yards, over 100 yards fewer than the 254 that the Eagles offense recorded on the ground alone.
North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars still saw areas his team could improve despite the good overall performance, specifically pointing out the team’s turnover issues in its first game.
“From an offensive standpoint, we have to value the football better,” Hollars said. “We had three fumbles lost so we’ve got to take care of the football. We ran the ball very well, we passed the ball very well. It was a pretty high level of execution for Week 1, but when it came to securing the ball, we need to do better.”
Defensively, there weren’t too many things to complain about. Hollars credits the unit for stonewalling St. Francis’ any time it appeared to be gaining momentum and thought that the defensive performance led to offensive success.
Walker had a week off after it handily defeated Athens Christian to start its season. A 14-11 halftime lead turned into a comfortable 35-18 win as the Wolverines forced several turnovers and took advantage of the opportunities offensively to pull away.
Coach Matt Casper was pleased with what he saw, especially with the rotation of different players the team was able to utilize on both sides of the ball. Despite the solid start, Casper expects to see a big leap forward after a long two weeks of practice.
“The most improvement happens between Game 1 and Game 2 for a football team,” Casper said. “We just spent the week working on ourselves. We tried to be efficient in practice, focus on the individual to help our kids get better.”
The Wolverines are preparing for North Cobb Christian’s triple-option offense and overall physicality. For the Eagles, it’s the variation, the different formations and sets that Walker features in its offense, that present the biggest potential problem.
The two teams also share a focus in their respective gameplans. Both want to keep this matchup from mirroring last year’s shootout. Casper thought his team was worn down in that game and is focused on getting to the fourth quarter still within striking distance.
For Hollars, what he wants to see go differently this year is straight forward.
“It was a high scoring game, it was a shootout,” Hollars said. “We obviously want to play better defense than we did last year, that’s for sure.”
