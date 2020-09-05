KENNESAW — North Cobb Christian struck first and fast as it opened the 2020 season with a dominating 38-7 victory over St. Francis on Friday.
A 73-yard touchdown run by Caleb Cannon set the tone and was foreshadowing of what was to come. He finished the night with 166 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought our offensive line was dominant,” Eagles coach Mark Hollars said after his team ran for 360 yards on the night. “Caleb had some tremendous run in the first half.”
After Trey Stephens connected on a 21-yard field goal, Jon Grier returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown to put North Cobb Christian up 17-0 less than 8 minutes into the game.
After a St. Francis fumble, the Eagles needed only one play to set up the next touchdown. Quarterback Luke Brock broke free from the pack for a 27 yards run to the St. Francis 1. Cannon finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown making the score 24-0.
The Eagles started the second quarter just as fast as Isaiah Williams ran for a 10-yard touchdown for a 31-0 lead.
North Cobb Christian closed the scoring in the first half on a 54-yard touchdown by Trey Priester, who finished the game with 148 yards on 17 carries.
Hollars said that he and his team wanted to come out and be physical and he felt they did that on Friday.
“I thought we took control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Hollars said. “That is something we can definitely build off of.”
The Eagles’ defense finished the game with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
