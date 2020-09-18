MABLETON - North Cobb Christian rode their ground game, and forced two second-half turnovers, to hold Whitefield Academy 30-19 on Friday.
The Eagles' option attack kept the Wolfpack defense off balance, amassing 367 yards on the ground. The trio of Isaiah Williams (102), Caleb Cannon (94) and Briyar Powers (100) accounted for 296 of those yards.
“We’re a ground and pound team and our kids really executed well,” North Cobb Christian head coach Mark Hollars said.
Needing a score, the Wolfpack offense drove down to the Eagles’ 35-yard line. The Eagles’ defense tightened on third-and-2, forcing a fumble to give their offense the ball back with 6 minutes to play. The Eagles offense then salted the remaining clock away to secure the win.
North Cobb Christian's defense also thwarted a Whitefield drive with an interception late in the third quarter.
“That’s a really good offensive team,” Hollars said. “The Ben Mosely interception in the third quarter was huge and I thought our kids got pressure on (Wolfpack quarterback Ayden Duncanson) all night and made him scramble around and work.”
The Eagles’ opened the game on an 11-play, 55-yard drive, that was finished off on a 6-yard run by Shanard Banks.
Whitefield found their offensive rhythm on its second possession. Duncanson kept the ball and wove his way for a 6-yard touchdown run to draw the teams even early in the second quarter.
The Eagles responded when quarterback Luke Brock found Briyar Powers up the seam for a 25-yard touchdown pass to move the Eagles back out front 14-7.
The Wolfpack came back when Duncanson hit senior Myles Redding over the top of the Eagles’ defense for an 80-yard touchdown pass to pull the game back to within a 14-13.
The Wolfpack’s passing attack was carried by Duncanson and Redding. Redding, who came into the game 268 yards receiving, added another 208 yards on five catches Friday night, including a 73-yard fourth quarter catch that briefly pulled the Wolfpack within four at 23-19. Duncanson finished with 238 yards passing.
“For the last two weeks, he’s been the focal point of our offense and for him to again perform like he did with all eyes on him just shows how special he is,” Wolfpack head coach Coleman Joiner said.
However, the Eagles’ offense responded quickly, with Powers finishing off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run on fourth down to reach the final margin.
