Game: North Cobb Christian (2-4, 0-0) at Walker (1-6, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 48, Walker 7
All-time series: North Cobb Christian leads 4-3
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 35, Walker 14
This week, North Cobb Christian looks to snap its four-game losing streak as it kicks off its Region 7A Private play against Walker.
“(The team) is confident,” coach Matt Jones said. “They are confident in who we are as a team, and what our strengths and weaknesses are. We feel like we know what we can do well and what we cannot, what we are good at, and hopefully we can do more of what we are good at.”
The Eagles are coming off a 21-7 loss to Bowdon last week, while the Wolverines are coming off a 38-0 loss to Christian Heritage in their region opener.
North Cobb Christian’s seven points was the fewest its offense has put up this season. Now, the Eagles look to rebound against Walker, whose defense has given up an average of 35.4 points per game.
Jones said the team is focusing on fundamentals and staying together as a unit.
“We played four really good teams, and we lost, but believe it or not we have played better in almost every game, so it is not like we are playing badly, and it is not like our kids are quitting,” he said. “We are trying to get better with the little things and details.”
The Eagles have won the last four match-ups against the Wolverines, and have outscored them 175-54,, but Jones said his team is not taking the game lightly.
“They have a lot of players and they are improving every game,” Jones said. “It is hard to tell by a record, you see a record and think it is a bad team, but in reality, that team is improving. So it is hard to judge a book by its cover, and hard to judge a team by its record.”
Walker coach Gary Nelson said his team is focused on itself with three games left to play in the regular season.
“We just have to keep focusing on getting better,” he said. “You know, we are not really at a point where we worry too much about our opponent. We are just trying to work on ourselves and keep getting better. We are playing a lot of young guys right now and we’ve had some unfortunate injuries, so we are trying to do our best to put one foot in front of the other.”
Despite losing six out of seven games this season, Nelson said his team is doing its best to stay positive.
“It’s a long season, and this is the point where it can become a grind,” he said. “We are just trying to challenge them to stay positive, and I think for the most part, they are doing that.”
