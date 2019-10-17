Game: Sequoyah (3-3, 2-2) at South Cobb (1-6, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sequoyah 45, South Cobb 20
All-time series: Sequoyah leads 5-2
Prediction: Sequoyah 17, South Cobb 10
After keeping its playoff hopes alive with a win last week, Sequoyah will look to keep pace in Region 6AAAAAA Friday when it travels to South Cobb.
Sequoyah (3-3, 2-2) went on the road last week and shut out River Ridge 13-0 despite another game with multiple turnovers. The Chiefs found bright spots, however, in both the passing game and on defense.
Myles McGee, who is averaging a county-best 18.8 yards per reception, finished last week’s game with seven receptions for 84 yards with a score, and he looked in rhythm with Sequoyah quarterback Colin Koprowski.
“Myles played really well last week,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said. “We know we have to try to get the ball in his hands a little more.”
The Chiefs’ defense has allowed the third-fewest points in the region (90) and forced multiple turnovers last week in its second shutout of the season. Christian Kirby leads Sequoyah with 38 tackles, while Jack Blackman is tied for the county lead with three interceptions.
South Cobb (1-6, 1-4) is coming off a 62-7 loss at the hands of Dalton, one week after winning its first game of the season, 22-19 over Osborne.
The Eagles have allowed the most points of any team in the region (291), for an average of 42 points per game.
Establishing the running game has been the key for South Cobb this season.
Senior Ali Fard and sophomore Jonathan Simmons will split carries for the Eagles, and both are capable of having big nights. Simmons rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns against Allatoona, while Fard rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns in South Cobb’s win over Osborne.
Sophomore quarterback Terrance Clarke II is a capable dual-threat and should keep all three levels of the Sequoyah defense honest.
Teter said defensively is where he sees South Cobb presenting the most issues for the Chiefs’ Wing-T offense.
Creekview, Sequoyah and Sprayberry all sit tied with two region wins apiece heading into Friday’s game. With their playoff hopes still in reach, the Chiefs can ill-afford a sub-par effort.
“They’re a lot better than they were a year ago,” Teter said. “Up front on defense, they’re pretty big and pretty quick, especially at nose guard. We control our own destiny and, if we slip up, it can’t be against the wrong team. We do look at (the standings), but nothing really matters against those last three opponents if we don’t win this week.”
