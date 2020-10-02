KENNESAW — Back home after a long road trip to Savannah and with an offense scoring 39 points a game, North Cobb Christian hoped to remain undefeated and avenge last season’s playoff exit against Fellowship.
Instead of settling the score, numerous mistakes on the scoring half of the field and the inability to stop the Paladins’ steady running attack led to a humbling 27-0 defeat Friday night.
Instead of riding the good feelings of being undefeated going into two weeks off, the Eagles (4-1) will spend the extra time on the solution to the problem of beating a team like Fellowship (4-0) later on. Head coach Mark Hollars isn’t worried, and knows the answer.
“We’ve got to get more physical. We have to play more physical than we did tonight, on both sides of the ball,” Hollars said. “From start to finish they were the more physical team. But this is no time to panic. We had our plan in place for the next few weeks, no matter how tonight’s game went, and we’re going to stick to it and get to work.”
Fellowship outgained the Eagles 436-202, with 389 of those yards coming from their rushing attack. Murphy Reeves had 156 yards, spelled by Josh Cole’s 93 and Lawson Haigler’s 75.
The Paladins flexed their muscle early, scoring on their opening drive in eight plays, capped by a 34-yard scoring run from Cole. On their next posession they went 93 yards, finishing the drive on a 5-yard score from Garrett Wagner.
The Eagles did keep things close at halftime, much in part thanks to the defense’s stand after Fellowship blocked a punt and recovered in scoring territory. Defensive back Briyar Powers made a key pass break up in a fourth down to keep it 13-0.
North Cobb Christian made a quarterback change at halftime, swapping Luke Brock for Walker Ormsby. Ormsby’s first pass, on the opening play of the third, was a 55-yard completion to Luke Beverly. However, on the next play, the Eagles lost the ball on a fumbled snap that Fellowship recovered.
Ormsby finished 3 of 7 passing for 75 yards, while Brock was 2-for-6 for 68.
“Luke (Brock) is our starter,” Hollars said. “Both of those guys have skills that we want on the field, and Walker gave us a little bit of a lift there in the second half. But we have been trying to get both of them on the field all season.”
Fellowship extended its lead to 21-0 in the third on an 18-yard touchdown run by Reeves, then put it out of reach with a 22-yard scoring scamper from Jayven Hall.
Beverly was the standout for the Eagles, catching four passes for 121 yards. Caleb Cannon led the team in rushing with 30 yards, most of which came from a 23-yard run.
