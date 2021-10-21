Game: Darlington (7-1, 2-0) at North Cobb Christian (3-4, 1-0). 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 10
All-time series: Darlington leads 3-2
Prediction: Darlington 24, North Cobb Christian 13
North Cobb Christian opened Region 7A competition in dominant fashion by shutting out Cobb County rival Walker 49-0 on the road.
The Eagles expect to have a much tougher time this week when No. 9-ranked Darlington visits Jacob Dennis Field.
The Eagles have experience going up against top-10 opponents.
Two of their four losses this season have come against No. 2 Calvary Day and No. 10 Whitefield Academy.
The Tigers already have two region wins over Mount Paran and Christian Heritage.
North Cobb Christian’s win over Walker snapped a four-game losing streak.
Skyler Parker came up huge for the Eagles with 100 rushing yards on three carries and two touchdowns from 76 and 22 yards out. He also came through on the defensive side of the ball with an interception.
North Cobb Christian’s backfield two-headed monster of Trey Priester and Jadin Coates rushed for 116 and 114 yards, respectively, with each scoring a touchdown.
Defensively, Jacob Cruz led with seven tackles and had a sack.
Darlington has won seven straight games since losing its season opener to Whitefield.
