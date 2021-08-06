Zak Rozsman has been a menace for opposing defenses to contain.
The Walton quarterback had the third-most passing yards in the county last season with 1,741, along 12 touchdowns through the air and another seven on thee ground. He was a main component of a Raiders team that reached the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Rozsman’s hard work has paid off, with the three-star recruit accepting an offer in late March to play at Appalachian State, over other offers from Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
Although Rozsman’s future is unfolding in front of him, he is not letting it distract him from the task at hand — winning a state championship.
“I’m very fortunate to be committed, but that’s not going to stop me from performing my best,” he said. “If anything, that drives me to do even better. When you’re committed, there’s lots of pressure on you to perform and to prove your worth. I plan to do just that.”
During Walton’s current four-year playoff streak, it has failed to advance past the second round. Rozsman said he is proud of what his team has accomplished, but he knows the Raiders are destined for more.
“We’ve been stuck, so to speak, on this hump of making it to the sweet 16 for the last four years,” Rozsman said. “In my opinion, it’s a very impressive performance for our program. However, I think we are so much better than that. I want to help us get past the sweet 16 and go win state.”
Rozsman said he has committed to expanding his game. He has focused on picking up more yards per play down the field.
“I have been really honing in on my deep ball,” he said. “I think I have a pretty good deep ball as is, but I’d just like to work on it a little more. I’d say my biggest strength is the stuff inside 20 yards, but I’ve been working a lot on my deep ball, as well as working on perfecting my concept passing.”
Walton coach Daniel Brunner said he has witnessed the development of Rozsman’s deep ball, as well as his decision making skills.
“I’ve definitely seen some development on his deep ball, and that’s definitely going to continue to improve. More than that, is just continuing to make the decisions when they need to be made,” Brunner said, “This quarterback position is a tough deal and sometimes windows open and close quickly back there, so continuing to develop and make those decisions quicker and quicker and understanding how defenses are going to play is where I’ve seen him develop.”
In addition to the on-field work, Brunner is pleased with the leader Rozsman has become.
“The thing I know about Zak is he’s always going to be doing the right thing over and over and over and over again,” Brunner said. “He leads by example. He’s an extremely hard worker. First one on the field, last one to leave a lot of times. You know what you’re going to get out of him, consistency day in and day out. We are excited for his senior year.”
Even with his success, Rozsman said he prides himself on his work in the classroom as much as his work on the field.
“I love the overall school experience,” he said, “ I’m a big history buff. I love all things history and social studies. I like every single subject, to be honest with you. I love to read and all that stuff.”
The 4.0 student said his success in school directly translates to his ability to soak up information on the gridiron.
“I love learning in school. It helps me want to learn more about football,” Rozsman said. “When I learn, whether it’s defensive coverage or route schemes, I retain the information really well because of that foundation built for me studying hard in school.
With offseason camps and 7-on-7 tournaments under his belt, Rozsman is preparing to lead Walton as far as it could possibly go.
“This is the year to do it. I believe this is the year to do it,” Rozsman said. “We’re very senior-heavy, and we’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. We’ve got a very good squad, and I think it’s time to go out and do some damage.”
