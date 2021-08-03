Behind every successful athlete, there is a parent, mentor, coach or, in some situations, a parent is all in one.
That is the case with Walton senior defensive back Angelo Brown Jr.
Brown’s father, Angelo Sr., first got his son involved in football when he was 6 years old and coached him until he started high school.
“(My father) has definitely influenced my football a lot,” said the younger Brown, who goes by AJ.
The elder Brown was a high school running back in Chicago, then went on to play college football at Michigan.
Now, with the help of his father, AJ Brown is looking to have his most successful season yet for the Walton football before heading off to play college football at UAB next fall.
In July, the three-star prospect announced his commitment to play for the Blazers over offers from other programs like Air Force, Navy and Boston College.
“I’m very excited that that’s my next step,” Brown said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play D-I football since I was a kid, I always told my dad, and I’m just glad that they were able to give me the opportunity to play at their school, and I was able to achieve that dream.”
Before he heads off to UAB, Brown is looking to step up and lead his team towards a successful 2021 season.
“(I want to) win state and be the best team that we can be,” he said. “I think if we achieve that, then winning state is definitely feasible.”
Individually, Brown is looking to make himself known on the field.
“(I want to) dominate out there with every play,” he said. “Make my number and my name known, and show everybody my presence.”
Making his presence known on the field will not be difficult for the 6-foot, 185-pound Brown. Last season, he finished with 89 tackles and three interceptions, earning first-team defense honors in Region 3AAAAAAA.
This offseason, Brown said he had been working to add to his impressive skill set — including his physicality and technical abilities — by working on his speed.
“I’ve definitely been working on my brakes and my speed,” he said. “Being able to move faster, covering more ground and being able to get to places faster, that’s definitely been my key points this summer.”
Brown said over his three years at Walton, he has grown into being the leader he is now, and he is ready to lead his team to a successful 2021 season.
“This year, I definitely filled the shoes of being a leader, and I take pride in that,” Brown said. “I want the team to be able to rely on me, I want them to have pride in being able to say I’m a leader, and I want them to have trust in me that I have their back, and I have trust that they have mine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.