There is a reason why Walton cornerback Marcus Allen has 30 offers to play Division I football.
“I think one of the best players in the state of Georgia,” coach Daniel Brunner said of the four-star recruit. “He can play with anybody. He's versatile. He's not just a corner is not just a safety. He does anything we ask him to do, and he does it better than most players I've ever coached.”
Allen had multiple Power Five offers, including some from the likes of Georgia, Auburn and Florida State. This summer, however, he decided to head to Chapel Hill to play for North Carolina.
Allen took a visit June 25 and committed just five days later. He said North Carolina felt like home during his visit, and he knew it was the place for him.
“Just going up and seeing everything around -- seeing the area and seeing the school -- I just seemed like I knew it was home,” Allen said. “I really just had to discuss it with my family, and that was the right spot for me.”
Brunner said the Tar Heels are getting the ultimate package for their defensive secondary.
“He's physical. He's relentless. He's got great speed and is so good defensively. I feel like he is continuing to grow which is hard to believe,” Brunner said. “He makes us more versatile defensively, being able to move along with his very high football IQ. He's a very smart kid, and he understands what we're trying to do.”
Despite all of his defensive talents, Brunner believes Allen also has an enormously high offensive upside.
“The sky's the limit for him this year on the offensive side.” Brunner said. “Outstanding job this summer, just tremendous. I think he's one of the best receivers in the state of Georgia. Started all summer long, so, when we start to play real football, I am excited to see what he does out there when the lights are on.”
Allen said he can easily transfer from defense to offense because of his experience tracking the path of the football.
“I'm very comfortable going up and while the ball is in the air, so I think that I can bring an extra punch and an extra offensive weapon to the offense this year,” Allen said.
Allen’s older brother, Derrik, also plays at the Power Five level. Out of Lassiter, he committed to play at Notre Dame but came back home to play for Georgia Tech.
Marcus Allen said his brother has helped guide him to be the best athlete he can be.
“I’ve always looked up to him,” Allen said. “He has always given me tips and pointers on how to get better for the collegiate level, and excel for the high school level right now.”
With his senior campaign coming up, Allen has one goal in mind.
“I’m really focusing on getting together as a team and trying to make it as far as we can,” Allen said.
