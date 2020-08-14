As Marcus Allen enters his junior season, his inbox is already littered with college offers, including those from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Louisville and Mississippi State to name a few.
Allen, however, said his recruitment is only just getting started. To him, the focus is on his work at Walton, which is nowhere near finished.
“We’re grinding our hardest every day to widen the gap mentally and physically,” said Allen, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “We’re doing things like going on Zoom calls to go over plays with coaches.”
This season will be an opportunity for Allen to take a more formal leadership role, and he said he is not going to shy away from it.
“I know (my teammates) look up to me already," Allen said. "It’s about being vocal, you know. I’m speaking up and talking at team leader meetings. I want to be the teammate everyone looks up to.”
Allen started playing football for the Acworth Warriors when he was 6 years old and has not turned back since. He said his brother, Derrik, a Lassiter High School graduate and redshirt freshman at Georgia Tech after transferring from Notre Dame, and their father originally got him interested in the game. Since then, it has been the most dominant thing in his life.
Marcus Allen said the lessons he has learned from playing are valuable in every aspect of his life.
“(Football) teaches you things like self-discipline and motivation,” Allen said. “It gives me the desire to be a great person, and be the best person I can be.”
When Allen is not on the football field, he can be found researching on YouTube how to build structures.
“I’ve always been building. I love designing things in the house,” Allen said. “I’ll always look up how to build things on YouTube, and (I’ll) go outside and do it.”
Allen said he wants to study architecture wherever he goes to school, so he can balance both his creative and athletic sides. Football and creative building take up most of his time, but Allen said he spends his remaining time helping his parents with whatever they need.
Allen expects a lot from this season. He believes this is the one where Walton can get over some of its previous hurdles and win the state title.
“We’ve handled (the coronavirus pandemic) well,” Allen said. “We’re not making any excuses."
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Allen, who had 53 tackles a year ago, anticipates the season to be another breakout one for him as well. He wants to hone in on those influential opportunities.
“I want (this season) to build my leadership. I’m trying to be a better player,” Allen said. “Whenever I go out on the field, it’s like there aren’t any challenges. I’m looking to dominate whoever I lineup against.”
