Senior safety Rashad Torrence is thrilled to be back in a Marietta uniform.
The Blue Devils are glad to have him back as well.
After a stellar sophomore season in which he finished with 89 tackles, one interception and one sack, Torrance was unable to suit up for Marietta last season after he was declared ineligible for the 2018 season by the Georgia High School Association.
A transfer from Carrollton, GHSA ruled that Torrence’s family did not make a bona fide move into the Marietta district. Torrence’s absence did not keep the college recruiters away. The four-star recruit ended up committing to Florida last December, which allowed him to put all his focus into Marietta football his senior year.
With future Power Five players scattered on both sides of the ball, Marietta has the talent to contend for the Class AAAAAAA state championship, and now that he is cleared to play, Torrence is ready to be a part of the Blue Devils' potential title run.
“I’m excited to be back playing,” Torrence said. “The goal this season is to play for a state championship. We have a shot at it. I’m very excited. It’s just been a long time since I’ve put on a jersey, and I’m anxious to get back on the field.”
Although Torrence could not partake in football activities last season, he remained in contact with the team and never missed a beat during that time in keeping up with defensive playbook while away. He also worked out on his own to enhance his strength, speed and agility.
Once Torrence came back to the Blue Devils, there was not much catching up to do. Resuming his position was about as simple as riding a bike.
“I’m really excited to have Rashad back,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “He’s an important part of the defense. He’s such a vocal leader. He understands football. I’m happy for him, because it wasn’t his fault for having to sit out. Coming back, I hope he has a great year and a lot of fun playing.”
Torrence has played football since he was 4, but he was not a full-time safety until he reached high school. He was a linebacker and fullback through middle school.
With aspirations to play in the NFL, Torrence said his 6-foot,195-pound frame was better suited to playing in the secondary. Playing in the secondary also gives him flexibility.
“At safety, it’s more about playing in coverage and being a run-stopper,” Torrence said. “Linebacker is more focused on the run.”
Without Torrence last season, Marietta finished with a 5-6 overall record after a 1-4 start. The Blue Devils still made it to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, despite a grueling first-half schedule and a late-season injury to Harrison Bailey.
Despite bouncing back strong to end the regular season, Marietta missed Torrence in the defensive backfield, and his ability to do multiple things.
While he is always working to improve his coverage skills and speed, Torrence's strengths are his football IQ and having a knack for the football.
“He plays physical like a linebacker, so we get him involved in the running game,” Morgan said. “He also has great cover skills, and we can match him with anyone’s receiver. He’s very versatile and is a huge part of our scheme.”
