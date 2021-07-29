Pebblebrook wide receiver Dami’on Thompson became the No. 1 option for his team by using his three-word mantra -- focus, responsibility, grinding.
“Last year, I didn't see myself being on or being available to take this or do this opportunity,” Thompson said. “Now, I feel like there’s a lot more great things in store for us and for me.”
Thompson had 18 receptions for 461 yards and nine touchdowns, which was the third-most in Cobb County last year. This year, he is one of only two senior wide receivers at Pebblebrook, and he wants to do more than double his stats for the 2022 season.
Thompson said he wants to catch 40 passes for around 1,000 yards and between 15 and 20 touchdowns. Thompson averaged 25.6 yards per reception last season, so if he does that again this season, he will reach his goal in 40 receptions.
Thompson, however, was not always on the offensive side of the ball. It was not until eighth grade when he started to realize his abilities as a pass-catcher.
“It was the eighth-grade season and I played defensive end,” Thompson said. “Coming from (the defensive background) and then going up to eighth grade and showing my talent, where I was catching a lot of balls and stuff and practice, and then I did it in game, I'm like, ‘I can really be great at this, and I will be.’”
Since then, Thompson said he has tried to make every play count on the field as a receiver.
One of his most memorable came against Newnan. Thompson said he ran right past the defender, and by the time he ran 10 yards downfield, he built a 3-yard gap. That led to an easy 64-yard touchdown.
Unlike other high school athletes who like to model their game after someone who plays the sport collegiately or in the NFL, Thompson said he models his game after someone closer to him -- his mother.
“She’s a hard worker at everything she does, so I might as well model my game after her,” Thompson said.
In April, Thompson committed to Coastal Carolina, choosing the Chanticleers over such other programs as Illinois, Buffalo and UAB. He said recruiting overall was great for him, but he kept his mind focused on football.
Once Thompson is at Coastal Carolina, there is a possibility he could catch passes from a familiar face currently at a rival school. McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie committed to the Chanticleers six days before Thompson did.
